Health Canada Is Recalling Over 30 Mugs & Home Items From Indigo Due To Mould Contamination
If you like to shop for home goods at Indigo Canada, you might want to take a look at items you bought last year.
On Tuesday, January 31, Health Canada issued a consumer product recall for "various Indigo-Branded ceramic mugs, mug ornaments, and houseware products" due to a microbial hazard in the form of mould.
According to the government agency, 33 items are included in the recall, which "may have been subject to humid conditions."
"As a result, mould may be present under the glazed surface of the products," warns Health Canada. "Mould ingestion may pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections in consumers with compromised immune systems."
Some of the recalled items include a mug with an owl on it, a mug that says "the best GRANDMA ever," and various other homeware items. A full list of the products, including UPCs, can be found on the recall listing.
If you have any of the recalled items, you're advised to stop using them immediately and to return them to an Indigo store where you can get a full refund.
The products were sold between August and December 2022, and 21,890 affected items were sold in the country.
"As of January 30, 2023, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada," said Health Canada.
This isn't the first time Indigo products have been recalled. In November of 2022, two Indigo-brand ceramic mugs were recalled due to burn and laceration hazards.
As of September 27, there were no reports of injuries, but there were eight reports of the mug cracking while in use.
