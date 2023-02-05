Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Insects, Glass, Mould & More
Check your fridge and pantry, folks.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently issued several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens, E. coli, extraneous materials in the form of glass, and microbial contamination in the form of mould and insects.
In all cases, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Falooda Drinks
Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks.
On February 3, a food recall warning was issued for certain Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks due to the presence of undeclared milk, which is a potential allergen for those with sensitivities.
The following products are included in the recall:
- Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour
- Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour
- Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour
- Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour
- Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour
- Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour
They was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and potentially other areas of the country.
Meatball products
Also on Februray 3, a food recall warning was issued for meatball products from Apetito HFS brand and Heart to Home Meals due to undeclared egg, milk, and wheat.
The affected items include:
- Apetito HFS, Meatballs in Gravy
- Apetito HFS, Meatballs and Peppers
- Heart to Home Meals, Honey Garlic Meatballs
- Heart to Home Meals, Spaghetti and Meatballs
- Heart to Home Meals, Sweet and Sour Meatballs
- Heart to Home Meals, Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce
"If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," warns the CFIA.
The meatballs were sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
Sizes, UPCs and codes can be found on the CFIA listing.
Pindjur Vegetable Spread
On February 1, a notification was issued for certain codes of Pindjur Vegetable Spread from the brand Cedar Phoenicia "due to pieces of glass."
It was sold in Alberta, B.C., Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I. and Quebec.
Potato Ring Seaweed Flavor Snack
On January 27, a notification was issued for certain codes of Tohato brand Potato Ring Seaweed Flavor Snack due to the presence of undeclared milk.
It was sold in B.C.
Paneer Fresh Cheese
On January 25, a notification was issued for Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese due to microbial contamination in the form of non-pathogenic E. coli.
It was sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and UPCs and codes can be found on the CFIA listing.
Mixed Forest Mushrooms
And on January 20, a notification was issued for Dubon brand Mixed Forest Mushrooms due to microbial contamination in the form of insects and mould.
The affected codes can be found on the CFIA listing and the items were sold in Quebec.
