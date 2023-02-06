These Food Items Are Being Recalled In BC & One Is Due To 'Pieces Of Glass'
Some of these products were also sold in other provinces across Canada.
You might want to check your pantry because there has been a food recall issued in multiple Canadian provinces due to pieces of glass in the product.
Health Canada issued a recall notification on February 1 for certain codes of Cedar Phoenicia brand Pindjur Vegetable Spread.
The recall notification said people should not use, sell, serve, or distribute the product. It was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Quebec — so if you live in one of those provinces, you might want to check your pantry.
People in B.C. should also check to see if they have any Tohato brand Potato Ring Seaweed Flavor Snack, as there was also a recall notification issued for this product on January 27.
Certain codes of Tohato brand Potato Ring Seaweed Flavor Snack have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, and it was sold in B.C.
Falooda Drinks are also being recalled and were sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and maybe other areas of Canada too. The food recall warning was issued on February 3 for certain Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks, due to undeclared milk.
Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks.CFIA
Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour, Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour, Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour, Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour, Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour, and Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour are all included in the recall.