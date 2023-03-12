Health Canada Has Added 6 Items To Their Food Recall List Due To Allergens & Listeria
Not what you want in your cheese and cookies. ❌
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently added several recalls and safety alerts for food items sold in Canada to their ongoing list.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve undeclared allergens such as egg, milk, gluten and soy as well as listeria.
In all six of the most recent cases, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Dim sum products
Recalled shrimp and pork wontons.
On March 10, a food recall warning was issued for Fisherman's Wharf Dim Sum sold online and in B.C. because they contain undeclared egg, gluten and wheat.
The affected items include:
- Hong Kong Style Shrimp and Pork Wonton
- Hong Kong Style Shrimp Wonton
- Hong Kong Style Dumplings
- Taiwan Style Pork and Cabbage Dumpling
- Taiwan Style Dumpling with Pork & Cabbage
- Taiwan Style Pork and Chive Dumpling
- Taiwan Style Dumpling with Pork & Chive
- Chicken and Mushroom Pot Sticker
- Shanghai Style Pork and Bok Choy Wonton
- Shanghai Style Pork and Szechuan Pickle Wonton
- Shanghai Style Pork and Shepherd's Purse Wonton
- Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai
- Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai
Further information such as UPCs can be found on the recall listing.
Fish products
On March 3, a notification was issued for Da Zhan Ltd. brand fish products sold in B.C. due to egg and soy, which were not declared on the label.
The products included in the recall are:
- Fish Ball
- 2S Original Shrimp Paste
- Vegetable Shrimp Cake
- Spicy Lobster Tail
Codes and UPCs for the products are available on the government website.
Sambhar Soup
On February 25, a notification was issued for Deep Recipes of South India brand Sambhar Soup due to the presence of milk, which is not declared on the label.
The product was sold across Canada.
Various dark chocolate products
Various Salento Organics brand dark chocolate products.
On February 25, a food recall warning was issued for various dark chocolate products from Salento Organics sold in Ontario due to undeclared milk.
The affected items are:
- Dark chocolate pineapple bites
- Dark chocolate pitaya (dragon fruit) bites
- Organic banana dark chocolate clusters
- Organic peanuts dark chocolate dipped
Cheese products
On February 24, a notification was issued for two kinds of cheeses from Maple Dale Cheese Co. sold in Alberta and Ontario due to microbial contamination in the form of listeria.
The affected dairy products are:
- Repress Aged Heat Treated White Cheddar
- Shredded 2 Year Old
Information such as sizes and VAT numbers are available on the recall.
Chocolate Chip Cookies 10 Pieces
And on February 22, a notification was issued for certain Chocolate Chip Cookies sold in B.C. due to undeclared milk.
The brand's name is in Japanese characters and has a UPC of 4 901050 137172.
