Certain YETI Products Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Can Get A Gift Card If You Have One
Here's what you need to know. 👇
A consumer product recall was recently issued by Health Canada for certain YETI products due to a "potential magnet ingestion hazard."
On Thursday, March 9, the government agency warned that some products from the retailer have magnet-lined closers that can fail "and result in detached magnets, which poses a potential risk of serious injury or death if ingested."
Here are the affected products:
- Hopper® 1.0 M30 Soft Cooler (tote style)
- Hopper® 2.0 M30 Soft Cooler (tote style)
- Hopper® M20 Soft Backpack Cooler
- Sidekick Dry® Gear Case/Pouch
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact YETI Canada to coordinate the return of the product for a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or a gift card," says Health Canada.
According to YETI, you will be sent a prepaid shipping label as well as packaging material for the recalled item.
Approximately 40,762 of the affected products were sold in Canada between March 2018 and January 2023.
"As of March 3, 2023, the company has received one incident report in Canada, and no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries," says Health Canada. "In the United States, the company has received 1,399 incident reports, including reports of detached or missing magnets and no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries."
Consumers can either contact YETI toll-free at 1-833-444-3151 or email ProductRecall@yeti.com for more information.
The YETI recall is one of the latest consumer product recalls to be published by Health Canada. In February, certain air fryers and power banks were the subject of recalls due to fire hazards.
