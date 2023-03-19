A Water Bottle Sold Via Amazon Canada Is Being Recalled Due To The Presence Of Lead
"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children."
If you bought a reusable water bottle through Amazon Canada, you might want to check out one of the latest consumer product recalls published by Health Canada to see if you have the affected product.
On Friday, March 17, the government agency advised that certain Bindle Bottles "may contain excess amounts of lead."
The affected products were sold in four sizes (32oz, 24oz, 20oz and 13oz) via the online retailer. As well, the company is also recalling a 24oz bottle sold as part of their "Puppy Pack."
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bindle Bottles and contact Bindle Bottle LLC to receive a free repair kit," advises the government agency.
"The recalled product may contain excess amounts of lead on the small soldering dot in the bottom storage compartment, posing an exposure risk to lead if unpackaged food is placed in the dry storage compartment," says the recall listing.
"Lead is highly toxic, especially to children," it continued. "A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to lead, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, heart and immune system. In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
The recalled items were sold through the online retailer from June 2019 to January 2023 and 400 of them were sold in Canada.
As of March 7, there were no reports of injuries or incidents in the country due to the possible chemical hazard posed by the affected products.
"For more information, consumers can contact Bindle Bottle LLC by e-mail or online," said the recall.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.