8 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada & You'll Want To Check Your Fridge ASAP
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recently issued a slew of new notifications about food recalls, so if you've gone grocery shopping recently, you might want to double-check the contents of your fridge, freezer and pantry.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involve possible microbial contamination in the form of listeria, bursting cans of beer, caffeine content and labelling requirements not meeting federal standards and other reasons.
In all cases for the foods listed below, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products" and to either throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.
LittleOak brand infant formula products
LittleOak brand infant formula products.
On September 20, Health Canada issued a food safety warning for several Infant Formula products made with natural goat milk due to the company not submitting the required pre-market submission.
According to the government, "these products have not been evaluated to determine whether they meet Canadian food safety and nutritional standards and regulations. In addition, these products do not meet Canadian labelling and/or composition requirements."
The affected products were sold online and include:
- LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk, 800 g
- LittleOak Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk, 150 g (6 units X 30 g)
- LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk, 800 g
- LittleOak Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk, 150 g (6 units X 30 g)
"If you think you became sick from consuming an affected product, contact your healthcare provider," advises CFIA. "Check to see if you have affected products. Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute affected products."
The warning was triggered by a recall in another country, and thankfully, there have been no reports of illness in association with these formulas.
Super brand Enoki Mushroom
Super brand Enoki Mushroom.
On September 19, Health Canada issued a food recall warning for certain enoki mushrooms from the brand Super sold at a T&T Supermarket in Mississauga due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
According to the government, contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you ill.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," advises Health Canada.
"Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Various brands of caffeinated energy drinks
Also on September 19, Health Canada issued a food recall warning for various brands of caffeinated energy drinks sold nationally and online because of "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."
The affected products included in the ongoing investigation are:
- 3D Alphaland
- 5 Hour
- Alani Nu
- AriZona RX Energy
- Bang
- Bob Ross
- C4
- Carabao
- Celsius
- Cocaine
- Dragonball Z
- Fast Twitch
- G Fuel
- Ghost
- InuYasha
- King Kongin
- Liquid Rage
- Mega Pachi
- Monster
- Mtn Dew Energy
- My Hero Academia
- Prime
- Raze Energy
- Ryse Fuel
- Shakura
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sting
- Toxic Rick
- Zoa
- Caffeine level. The maximum allowed in Canada is 180mg in a single-serving.
- Unilingual label. If the label is only in one language, or has no English or French on it, it means the product has not been produced for the Canadian market.
- Required cautionary statements. These help consumers make informed decisions.
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom.
On September 16, Health Canada issued a food recall warning for certain Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushrooms sold in Ontario and possibly other provinces due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, the government advises that contact your healthcare provider with your concerns.
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom recall details on Health Canada
Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix
Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix.
On September 15, Health Canada issued a food recall warning for Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix sold in Ontario due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The product can still make you sick even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled, so the government advises you to dispose of them if you have them at home.
Springwater Packers brand Mild Pepperonistix recall details on Health Canada
Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge
Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge.
On September 9, Health Canada issued a food recall warning for Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge that was sold nationally and online due to "reported adverse reactions."
The government advises you to check to see if you have the product and to either throw it out or return it to the place you purchased it for a refund. If you feel ill from eating the product, you should reach out to your healthcare provider.
Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge recall details on Health Canada
Microbrasserie Wick Station brand Fatima Dry Stout
On September 13, Health Canada issued a notification for Microbrasserie Wick Station brand Fatima Dry Stout beer sold in Quebec due to bursting cans.
The government agency advises consumers to not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Microbrasserie Wick Station brand Fatima Dry Stout recall details on Health Canada
Sandhill brand Sovereign Opal 2022
On September 8, Health Canada issued a notification for Sandhill brand Sovereign Opal 2022 white wine sold in B.C. due to possible refermentation.
Sandhill brand Sovereign Opal 2022 recall details on Health Canada
To stay up to date on what Health Canada is warning Canadians about, more information on recalls, advisories and safety alerts can be found on the government website.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
