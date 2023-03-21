A Children's Toy Sold At Dollarama Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To A Choking Hazard
Here's how to get a refund.👇
If you shop at Dollarama, you should take a look at any products you might have bought for little one's in your life due to a recent consumer product recall published by Health Canada.
On Monday, March 20, the government shared the recall notice for a toy sold by the popular dollar store.
"This recall involves the Chikitoe plush dinosaur with rattle," says Health Canada. "The dinosaur measures approximately 16.5 cm (6.5 inches) in height and comes in green, orange, blue and purple varieties. A label sewn on the bottom left side of the plush indicates the Chikitoe brand and contains the information regarding its stuffing."
The potential problem with the product is that the rattle inside the plush toy might be too small, which could pose a possible choking hazard if it comes free of the dinosaur body.
"As of March 1, 2023, the company has received 1 report of incident without injuries in Canada," says the government agency.
The affected items were sold at Dollarama between September 2021 to January 2023 and approximately 159,247 were sold in the country.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Chikitoe plush dinosaur with rattle toy and return it to any Dollarama store for a refund," advises Health Canada.
Customers can also contact Dollarama via the company website for more information.
In March, the agency published several consumer product recalls, including a water bottle sold on Amazon Canada, certain baby accessories, and certain YETI products which can be returned for a gift card if eligible.
