5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To 'Pieces Of Metal' In The Product
Parsley, shrimp, an M&M product and more.
There have been several recall and safety alerts issued for food products sold in the country recently, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
For the latest round of recalls, the CFIA warns that the items may have pieces of metal, microbial contamination, undeclared allergens or other issues which render them unsafe for consumption.
In all cases, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Curly Parsely
Trudeau Farms brand Curly Parsley.
On May 3, a food recall warning was issued for curly parsley from Trudeau Farms sold in Quebec due to the potential presence of salmonella.
According to the government agency, food that has microbial contamination might not look or smell spoiled but could still make you ill.
Cheesy Pizza Rolls
On April 28, a notification was issued for Cheesy Pizza Rolls from M&M Food Market sold nationally due to extraneous material in the form of "pieces of metal."
Fresh Frozen Raw Vannamei White Shrimp IQF
On April 25, a notification was issued for Fresh Frozen Raw Vannamei White Shrimp IQF sold in Ontario and Quebec due to 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone, which is a chemical contamination.
Oysters
On April 21, certain oysters sold in Ontario and Quebec were recalled "due to improper harvest authorization."
Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl
Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl.
Also on April 21, a food recall warning was issued for Boosh brand Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl due to undeclared milk, which is a potential allergen.
It was sold in B.C., Ontario and potentially in other provinces and territories.
