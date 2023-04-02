Certain Laundry Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To The Presence Of A Carcinogen
Health Canada recently published a consumer product recall for certain laundry products due to the presence of a chemical hazard.
On March 31, the government agency shared that people should immediately stop using certain fabric conditioners sold in the country.
"This recall involves The Laundress brand fabric conditioners," advises Health Canada, noting that all lot codes are being recalled. "All recalled products have 'The Laundress – New York' printed at the top of the label. The recalled products were sold individually, in kits or as part of a bundle."
The issue with the products sold by the company is that they can have a chemical impurity known as ethylene oxide, which is a carcinogen.
According to the recall, it can cause "adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure."
Approximately 13,000 units were sold in Canada, and as of March 28, there were no reports of incidents or injuries in the country.
The recent recall comes in addition to a previous recall announced on December 1, 2022, for "certain lots of The Laundress brand laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and household cleaning products" due to possibly containing "Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of pseudomonas."
In that recall, the company said they were aware of 11 people who had become sick with pseudomonas infection.
A complete list of products being withdrawn by The Laundress can be found here.
People who have any of the products listed can request reimbursement from the company via their website.
"After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash," advises Health Canada. "Do not empty the product prior to disposal."
"We deeply apologize for this situation and thank you for your patience," says The Laundress. "We look forward to reintroducing The Laundress with products that reaffirm our commitment to the highest standards of consumer safety and quality."
