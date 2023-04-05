Over 60,000 Mirrors Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To A Hazard That's Caused Property Damage
There have been no reports of injury.
Health Canada recently published a consumer product recall regarding thousands of mirrors sold in the country that have caused property damage.
According to the government agency, the lithium-ion battery sold with the rechargeable LED mirror poses a fire hazard.
The affected product is the Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirror that was distributed by Costco Wholesale Canada and manufactured in March and April of 2022.
"The affected battery can be identified by the date sticker 03/2022 or 04/2022 located on the underside of the base of the mirror and product packaging," advises the recall.
The issue with the battery is that may overheat, which poses a fire hazard.
"As of March 20, 2023, the company has received 6 reports of battery overheating in Canada," says Health Canada. "Of those reports, 5 involved property damage. There were no reports of injury."
Approximately 60,080 of the affected mirrors were sold in Canada between May 2022 to February 2023.
\u201c#RECALL: Do you have a Sunter rechargeable LED vanity mirror? Find out about the recall and what to do: https://t.co/gtqO4a9y6O\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1680642079
"Consumers should immediately remove the lithium-ion battery from the affected product," advises the recall. "Once the battery is removed, consumers may continue to use the mirror with the AC power adaptor and charging cable supplied at the time of purchase and contact Blackstone International Ltd. to obtain a free replacement battery."
The mirror is one of several consumer product recalls issued in April.
Recently, a children's Easter necklace was recalled due to an excess of cadmium which "is highly toxic, especially to children."
As well, fabric conditioners from The Laundress were recalled due to a chemical impurity known as ethylene oxide, which is a carcinogen.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.