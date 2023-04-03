A Children's Product Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To A 'Highly Toxic' Chemical
"In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
Health Canada has recently published a consumer product recall for a children's product due to a chemical hazard.
According to the recall published on April 3, the government agency advised that the item be immediately taken away from children and returned to the place of purchase to obtain a refund.
"This recall involves Great Pretenders Easter Bunny Necklace," advises Health Canada, noting that their "sampling and evaluation program" found cadmium above allowable limits.
"The metallic gold-coloured necklace has a pendant that features a small white bunny with a coloured Easter egg."
The model number, UPC and further information about the affected product can be found on the government listing.
Great Pretenders Easter Bunny Necklace.Health Canada
The agency notes that "cadmium is highly toxic, especially to children."
"A range of serious health effects have been associated with exposure to cadmium, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, as well as effects related to the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system," warns Health Canada. "In extreme cases, there have been deaths."
Fortunately, as of March 24, there have been no injuries reported in the country due to the product.
The necklace was sold from January to March and approximately 593 of them were sold in Canada.
"For more information, consumers can contact Creative Education of Canada Inc by telephone toll-free at 1-800-982-2642 or by email," advises Health Canada.
In March another children's item was the subject of a recall in Canada.
A plush Dinosaur sold at Dollarama was recalled due to the possibility that the rattle in the toy might be too small, which could pose a choking hazard.
Stay safe, folks!
