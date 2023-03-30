A Hot Sauce Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To Dangerous Bacteria That Could Give You Botulism
"In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Health Canada has published a food recall warning over a hot sauce that may contain microbial contamination.
On Thursday, March 30, the agency said that the Class 1 recall was triggered due to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) "inspection activities."
The affected item is Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce from Komera Original. It affects bottles sold in 148 mililetres and includes "all units sold up to and including March 30, 2023." Further information such as the UPC can be found on the recall listing.
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum," says the recall.
The sauce was specifically sold in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec but it was also sold online, which means it may have been distributed to other parts of the country.
Although the CFIA notes that there haven't been any reports of illnesses due to eating the sauce, they advise that you "do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
They also warn that the hot sauce might not appear to be spoiled but that it could still be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.
"Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness," warns the government agency.
For children, the symptoms may present as "difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis."
"In severe cases of illness, people may die," they say.
The hot sauce is the latest product to be the subject of a food recall in Canada. Between March 10 and March 22, the agency published several recalls including one on a drink that may also be contaminated withClostridium botulinum.
