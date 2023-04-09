health canada

5 Foods Are Being Recalled In Canada, Including Vegan Items Containing Animal Products

"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."

Senior Staff Writer
Several food products have been the subject of recalls in Canada due to undeclared ingredients which can cause problems for those with food sensitivities or dietary restrictions.

According to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the items in the most recent recalls may contain milk, egg, and/or mustard.

"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products," warns the CFIA of all the products below.

Dark chocolate bars

Nelson\u2019s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolatel

Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate

CFIA

On April 7, a food recall warning was issued for dark chocolate bars from Nelson’s Chocofellar sold in B.C. due to undeclared milk.

The affected products include:

  • Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almonds

More info here

Plant-based schnitzels

Plantein Plant-Based Schnitzels.

Plantein Plant-Based Schnitzels.

CFIA

Also on April 7, a food recall warning was issued for plant-based schnitzels sold in B.C. and potentially other areas of the country "because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label."

The affected product was sold in two different sizes.

More info here

Dark chocolate products

A chocolate treat from Salento Organics.

A chocolate treat from Salento Organics.

CFIA

On April 6, a food recall warning was issued for certain dark chocolate products from the brand Salento Organics due to undeclared milk.

The products include:

  • Organic Mango Dark Chocolate Clusters
  • Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites
  • Dark Chocolate Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bites
  • Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped
  • Organic Goldenberry Dark Chocolate Clusters
  • Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters
The brand was recently the subject of a recall notification which has since been updated to a food recall warning, advises the government agency.

More info here

Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit

On April 1, a notification was issued for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit.

The product was recalled due to "undeclared mustard, egg and milk" and was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

More info here

Vegan Chocolate Bunnies

And on March 28, a notification was issued for vegan chocolate bunnies from the brand Liesse Chocolatier due to undeclared milk.

It was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I., Quebec and Saskatchewan.

More info here


