5 Foods Are Being Recalled In Canada, Including Vegan Items Containing Animal Products
Several food products have been the subject of recalls in Canada due to undeclared ingredients which can cause problems for those with food sensitivities or dietary restrictions.
According to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the items in the most recent recalls may contain milk, egg, and/or mustard.
"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products," warns the CFIA of all the products below.
Dark chocolate bars
Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate
On April 7, a food recall warning was issued for dark chocolate bars from Nelson’s Chocofellar sold in B.C. due to undeclared milk.
The affected products include:
- Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate
- Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almonds
Plant-based schnitzels
Plantein Plant-Based Schnitzels.
Also on April 7, a food recall warning was issued for plant-based schnitzels sold in B.C. and potentially other areas of the country "because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label."
The affected product was sold in two different sizes.
Dark chocolate products
A chocolate treat from Salento Organics.
On April 6, a food recall warning was issued for certain dark chocolate products from the brand Salento Organics due to undeclared milk.
The products include:
- Organic Mango Dark Chocolate Clusters
- Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites
- Dark Chocolate Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bites
- Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped
- Organic Goldenberry Dark Chocolate Clusters
- Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters
Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit
On April 1, a notification was issued for President's Choice brand Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit.
The product was recalled due to "undeclared mustard, egg and milk" and was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Vegan Chocolate Bunnies
And on March 28, a notification was issued for vegan chocolate bunnies from the brand Liesse Chocolatier due to undeclared milk.
It was sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I., Quebec and Saskatchewan.
