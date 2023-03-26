health canada

5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To A Potentially Deadly Bacteria

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

If you've recently gone shopping for groceries in Canada, you'll want to take a look at the new food recalls and notifications issued by Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada involves undeclared allergens and the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

In all cases for the foods listed below, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."

Fried fish ball

On March 22, a food recall warning was issued for a fried fish ball product sold in B.C., Saskatchewan, Ontario, online and possibly in other parts of the country.

The item contains undeclared egg, which may be an allergen for some.

Carob (drink)

Also in March 22, a food recall warning was issued for a Nuba brand Carob drink due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria in the form of Clostridium botulinum.

It was sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec as well as potentially in other areas of the country.

"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA.

"Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness," they advise. "In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Frozen Pre-Fried Tempura Shrimp

On March 21, a notification was issued for frozen pre-fried tempura shrimp sold in B.C. due the presence of egg, which is not declared on the label.

Fresh Pork Breakfast Sausage

On March 17, a notification was issued for fresh pork breakfast sausage that was sold in Ontario due to undeclared mustard.

Dark Chocolate Products

​And on March 10, a notification was issued for certain dark chocolate products from the brand Salento Organics sold in Ontario due to undeclared milk.

The affected items include:

  • Organic Mango Dark Chocolate Clusters
  • Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites
  • Dark Chocolate Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bites
  • Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped
  • Organic Goldenberry Dark Chocolate Clusters
  • Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters

