Health Canada Has Recalled Two Food Products Sold In Ontario & Both Could Be Contaminated
There is a "do not consume" notice for one of them.
Health Canada has recalled two food products in Ontario this week and is warning that both of these items could be contaminated — one with an undeclared ingredient, and the other, with listeria.
The two recalled food products are Golden Mushroom brand enoki mushrooms and the San Daniele and Mastro brands of mortadella.
According to Health Canada, both food products have been sold in Ontario. The agency added the mortadella has also been sold in Alberta, Quebec and Nova Scotia, while the mushrooms, "may have been distributed in other provinces and territories."
As for the details of both independent food recalls issued on May 16 and May 17, it is the mushrooms that the agency has issued a "do not consume" notice.
Recalled enoki mushrooms.Health Canada
The recall of all 200g bags of Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms was put in place, "due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination," Health Canada wrote.
Consuming Listeria monocytogenes can make you sick, with symptoms ranging from vomiting to nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, Health Canada said it can lead to death.
The agency has advised that the recalled products either be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased and added that anyone who thinks they became sick from the recalled mushrooms should contact their health care provider.
As for the recalled mortadella, Health Canada said the San Daniele and Mastro brand of cold cuts were recalled, "due to undeclared pistachio."
The recall included varying sizes of the cold-cut product with best-before dates of July 27 and August 2, 2023.
You can see a full list of the details of the recalled meat products here.
In that case, the agency has advised retailers to not use, sell, service, or distribute the product.
These two food recalls are among a list of six food items that are currently being recalled across Canada.
