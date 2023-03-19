A Nestlé Infant Formula Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To Possible Microbial Contamination
"... in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published a food recall warning for a type of Nestlé infant formula due to possible microbial contamination that could make your little ones sick.
On Saturday, March 18, Nestlé Good Start Soothe was recalled because it may have Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.
The affected product has a UPC of 0 55000 38369 1, and further information such as batch numbers and codes can be found on the government listing.
Nestlé Good Start Soothe infant formula.CFIA
The formula was sold nationally, and the CFIA warns that you should not "consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
The government agency also advises that contaminated food might not appear to be spoiled but can still cause sickness.
"Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases, it can cause serious or fatal infections," warns the CFIA.
"Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns."
The recall was triggered by the company, and there have been no reports of sickness due to consumption of the product.
"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," advises the agency of the Class 2 recall. "The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace."
If you think your infant has become sick from the formula, the CFIA says you should call your doctor.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.