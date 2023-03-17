Thousands Of Heated Blankets Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To A 'Potential Fire Hazard'
It comes after seven incidents were reported.
Health Canada is warning Canadians about a recall that was issued for certain heated blankets from a popular electric blanket brand.
On Thursday, the government agency issued a notice for a recall of certain Sunbeam Heated Blankets due to a "potential fire hazard," and warned that those who have the blankets should "immediately stop using" them.
According to the notice, the recall involves the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket with the model number 32810027, of which more than 18,000 units were sold in Canada.
Per Sunbeam, the recall covers the Sunbeam Ultra Lush, Royal Luxe and Royal Posh Heated Blankets in the queen size. Consumers can find the model number on the blanket's wash label, the company says.
The blankets were sold with detachable controllers in the colours ivory, beige, light green, light blue, dark blue, burgundy, dark grey, light grey and grey violet, according to Health Canada.
A Sunbeam heated blanket. Sunbeam
As the notice states, Star Elite, the company that manufactured the blankets, learned that the item can potentially overheat, which could pose burn or fire hazards.
The company has received seven reports of "incidents" in Canada and 13 reports in the U.S., although there have been no injuries reported, says Health Canada.
Those who have the recalled blanket are being advised to immediately stop using it and unplug it. They can also contact Star Elite for a refund.
To get your money back, you must not dispose of the blanket. Instead, consumers are advised to "destroy" the blanket by cutting the power cord at the plug and by drawing an "X" across the wash label with a permanent marker.
Customers will also have to complete an online form on Sunbeam's website and send in a photo of their destroyed blanket.
Health Canada notes that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or given away in Canada.
The agency is also reminding Canadians that they should report safety incidents related to the use of the recalled blanket (or any other consumer products) by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.