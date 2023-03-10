Teslas, BMWs & More Have Been Recalled In Canada — Here's How To Know If You're Affected
Plus what to do if your vehicle has been recalled.
Transport Canada recently shared multiple recalls for a number of vehicles, including some manufactured by Tesla, BMW and Hyundai for reasons including fire risks and other potential safety hazards.
The government notices are alerting owners of the issues and also provide information on what to do if your vehicle is part of the recall.
Tesla owners will want to take note of a recent recall shared by Transport Canada for some Tesla models with the FSD Beta advanced driver assistance feature.
According to the notice, in certain traffic situations, when the FSD Beta advanced driver assistance feature is engaged, the vehicle may "perform maneuvers that break certain traffic laws, if the driver doesn't intervene and take control."
Transport Canada says this could increase the risk of a crash unless the driver intervenes.
The recall applies to 2018-2022 Tesla Model 3, 2016-2023 Tesla Model S, 2016-2023 Tesla Model X and 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y vehicles.
According to the recall, Tesla will notify owners by email and supply a software update.
Drivers can also check if their vehicle is affected through Tesla's online recall search.
Likewise, Hyundai vehicle owners will want to check if their car is part of a recall that was recently issued due to a fire risk.
According to Transport Canada, on certain Hyundai vehicles, the rear parking assist sensors could short circuit, which could lead to a fire.
The recall applies to Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles from 2013-2016.
Hyundai will notify owners by mail with instructions for bringing their vehicle to a dealership, which will make necessary replacements, according to the notice.
The company also recommends that if the instrument cluster (found on the dashboard) doesn't work, the transmission shifter is stuck in park, or if you see melted plastic on the rear bumper of the car, you should park the vehicle outside and contact a Hyundai dealer.
A potential safety risk is also the reason for a recently issued recall of certain BMW vehicles.
As per the notice issued by Transport Canada, on certain BMW models, a software problem could cause the external sound generator to not work properly, meaning that in certain conditions, the vehicle may not produce enough sound to be detected by a pedestrian or cyclist.
This could then create an increased risk of injury for cyclists and pedestrians.
The affected models are 2022-2023 BMW I4s and 2022-2023 BMW IXs. Owners will be notified by mail by BMW and will be instructed to take their vehicle to a dealership for an update.
How do I find out if my car has been recalled in Canada?
To find out if your vehicle has been recalled, you can use Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database, where you can enter the make, model and year range to search for recalls.
