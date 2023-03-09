Winners Canada Is Recalling An Office Chair Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & You Can Get A Refund
Time to check your office furniture!
Winners Canada is a one-stop shop for all types of products from clothes to office furniture.
However, if you've purchased a specific Winners chair over the last few years, there's a chance you have one that's recently been recalled.
According to Health Canada, the Anji Guotai Office Chair has been recalled in both the United States and Canada due to a "fall hazard."
The exact problem is that the back of the chair can break or detach from the base when someone is sitting on it which is obviously potentially dangerous.
In Canada, there have been no reports of any injuries or accidents related to this issue as of February 18.
However, in the U.S. there have been 12 accounts of the chair breaking when people sat on it in store, with 10 of those reporting injuries including "contusions, strains, numbness, bruising, and one reported concussion."
The recalled chairs are the following models, all of which were sold between May 2019 and April 2021.
- Black Office Chair - Style number: GT646AB, TJX style number: 20934
- Cognac Office Chair - Style number: GT646AB, TJX style number: 3132
- Grey Office Chair - Style number: GT646AB, GT646, TJX style number: 21092, 45668
- White Office Chair - Style number: GT646AB, GT646, GT646AA, GT646AA, TJX style number: 20946, 45663, 86016, 86024
If you think you have one of these faux leather office chairs at home, you can check for these details on the hang tag attached to the chair.
And in case you do have one of these in your possession, you should immediately stop using it and return it to your local Winners, Homesense or Marshall's location for a full refund.
Meanwhile, there have been other recalls circulated by Health Canada recently, and this includes several popular food items such as cheese and an Ontario wine.