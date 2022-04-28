A Winners Employee Says Canadians Are Shopping All Wrong & Here's How To Get It Right
Shopping at Winners Canada is something a lot of bargain-hunters do when they're out searching for a deal or a significant discount.
But, would you believe it, there's probably a ton of things you're doing wrong when visiting Winners that are stopping you from getting those great finds and low prices.
In fact, there are actually a ton of tips, tricks and hacks you're probably missing out on while you shop at the iconic store.
Narcity sat down with Greg*, a former employee, to discuss some of the things that customers seem to always get wrong.
From coming to the store too late, to neglecting to proper research, to coming in with too-high expectations, here's what you need to know:
Arriving too late
At Winners, all of the best deals are grabbed by the early birds.
Greg explained that, around the store's opening, employees comb the store and apply that day's price markdowns to everything.
"If you want to get to the markdowns, you have to be there right when the store opens," he said.
"And people do that," added the former employee. "They will wait outside before the store opens so they can get to the markdowns!"
The early bird gets the worm, especially so in the world of Winners.
Failing to research
Sure, a price might seem low, but just because it's at Winners, it doesn't mean it's the best price you can get for it.
A little research is usually in order to make sure you're actually getting the best deal possible.
"Google is your friend at Winners," said Greg.
It's important to know that if you're a Winners shopper thinking you're getting a killer deal, you should "get used to using your phone to research how much it costs at other stores to see if it actually is a good deal."
Not double-checking the price
As Greg said before, markdowns on products happen in the morning, but sometimes employees can miss items that are slated to get a cheaper price.
So, if you have reason to believe that an item is on sale, ask!
"People do that pretty frequently," Greg revealed.
It's not always going to be marked down further, but that doesn't mean you can't ask! What's the worst thing they can say?
Being too particular
Due to the nature of the store, specific items are almost always really hard to find. Matter of fact, a lot of the time the employees themselves don't even know what's coming in on a day-to-day basis.
"That's not really the name of the game at Winners," explained the former employee. "You should come in with more of an open mind and maybe more of a 'concept' of what you're looking for."
"If you're coming into the store being like 'I would like to find this specific kind of pie dish,' it's not going to fly."
So, come in with some flexibility because finding a specific item might be a fool's errand.
Not checking the final clearance
In case you didn't know, the store's final clearance takes place around January and February and that is when you'll find the rock bottom prices you might be craving.
"[Final Clearance] is when you're getting stuff for like $1," said Greg.
But, with such low prices can come the items that they're trying to get rid of.
"You can find some pretty, I would say, fun stuff," said Greg. "Maybe not what you're going to wear every day, but some funky outfits."
Great news for that 'out-there' fashion fan.
Having unmanaged expectations
Yes, Winners is a place to get some good deals on all sorts of things. But, it's not the place where you're going to find luxury products for less than $10.
"Sometimes shoppers actually expect more of a deal [at the store]," said Greg.
While a big discount is always fun, Winners is not a place where those Gucci slides all the Instagram fashionistas are wearing will cost the same as a McDonalds meal.
Sorry!
Missing the best sections
There are a ton of sections of the store that Greg recommends people check out. Often, it's easy to find great items in the least visited places.
"I think the jewelry section is totally slept on," he said."It's got quite reasonable prices. You can get something pretty nice for like $20."
Other sections that Greg raved about include the chocolate section, which has the same Lindor chocolates you can get at other stores severely marked down.
"If you're a total Lindor freak like me, I recommend going there," he revealed.
Other sections he recommends include makeup and the seasonal items. Don't miss out!
Hopefully on your next trip to Winners, you'll be a little more prepared to get the best deals with the best plan.
Happy shopping, Canada!