6 Ways To Save Even More Money At Winners In Canada, According To A Former Employee
The inside scoop to save some cash. 👀💰
Without a doubt, Canadians love shopping at Winners. But, did you know you could save even more money, just by knowing a few insider Winners tips and hacks?
Sure, discovering designer goodies at a good price feels great. But, you might not be finding the best deals, discounts, and tricks that would shoot your savings into the stratosphere.
To find out how Canadians can maximize their savings, Narcity spoke to former employee Greg*, who dished on how you can make the most of seasonal goods, the importance of research and which items you can almost always get a good deal on.
Know what you're looking for
Given Winners has a constantly-rotating selection of items, you may not always find what you're looking for in-store.
If you can't find what you're after, you might be drawn into buying those $250 shoes or $300 luxury sunglasses that you definitely do not need, just to make yourself feel better!
Greg suggests that if the store doesn't have what you're after, turn yourself around and get out of there.
He says it's really common for shoppers to walk into the store, not find what they're looking for, and "buy themselves some other things they don't really want as much."
Don't let your impulses take hold, shoppers.
Do your research
Knowing what you're looking for also means you can do research on it.
Before buying an item that seems like a great deal, Google around and see what the average price is at other places.
"Google is your friend at Winners," revealed Greg. "Research how much it costs at other stores to see if it actually is a good deal, or if you could be saving even more money somewhere else."
Don't buy just anything
Sure, we all love a deal on something. But is it really a deal if you spend $100 on a bunch of stuff you don't really like or need, just because they were a good price?
"Buy what you really want and what you can see yourself actually using or wearing," advised Greg. "I have things in my closet that I wear weekly from Winners and I have things in my 'to donate' pile that I never wore that I got from there."
It's alright to come home from a store empty-handed and not every deal is one you need to take advantage of.
Learn the store's seasonal cycles
Looking for a good deal on swim trunks? How about winter jackets? Well, Winners is the type of store that is going to sell items on a seasonal basis.
Greg says it's super important to "recognize when the store cycles are, like summertime, back to school, and the major holidays. That way you can plan when to get pool floaties and backpacks and such."
The takeaway here is that you might be S.O.L. if you're looking for a deal on a summer fit in January, or a winter coat in July.
However, you can find incredible deals if you time your search just right!
Don't sleep on the random sections
Greg points out that the best deal he's ever seen at Winners was not on clothes, suits, or jewelry, but chocolate.
"The best deal I've ever seen is near holiday time (Christmas, Valentines and Easter) when Winners has some amazing offers on Lindt Lindor chocolates," explained the former employee.
"You can get them for like $4 cheaper than at Shoppers [Drug Mart]," he said.
"You can also always find cheap cookware and shoes," explains Greg, although he does mention that shoes are also subject to seasonal cycles.
Plus, if you're a sports fan, your local Winners might have the merch you're looking for.
"And I don't know if this goes for other teams in other provinces but I know B.C. stores often have Vancouver Canucks jerseys for half price!"
Look for the red stickers
One of the best-kept secrets in the world of Winners is what's called Final Clearance.
Final Clearance is the time of year when Winners sells items for rock bottom prices.
Greg says that's where you'll see goodies that are around $1 or $2.
"You can find some pretty fun stuff. Maybe not necessarily what you're going to wear every day, but some funky outfits," he said.
Also, you can always double-check with an employee if an item has been discounted that day. Typically, Winners workers go through the store in the morning, marking down what they're told to.
But, sometimes items can be missed and there's always a chance the item you've picked up is actually cheaper than the sticker price.
So, Greg suggests double checking if you really want to, but don't check too much. That's where it gets annoying.
Look out for those red "reduced" stickers too, people!
So, hopefully with these tips you'll be able to head out, find some deals and save a few bucks on your next trip to Winners. And, with inflation at its current rate, every dollar saved is a dollar earned.
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.