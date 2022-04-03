6 Departments At Winners That Always Have The Best Deals, According To An Ex-Employee
Are you sleeping on these sections? 🤑💰
Calling all deal hunters! For those looking for some inexpensive new 'fits for their wardrobes or new décor for their home, Winners is a go-to place.
But where should you start? Winners can be a really overwhelming experience, with the many department sections full of seemingly random items.
So, to help guide you, Narcity sat down with former Winners employee Greg* to understand which areas shoppers are sleeping on and where the most money can be saved.
Jewelry
One of the strongest recommendations that Greg has for savvy Winners shoppers is to check out your local store's jewelry section.
"I think the jewelry section is totally slept on. I love the jewelry section," he told Narcity. He was quick to point out that the items on sale there are often a steal for their quality.
"It's nice jewelry," he said. Greg also pointed out that the section is great for buying gifts for other people.
"It just looks nice," continued the former employee. "Just take the tag off. Someone doesn't need to know it's $20 — it looks like $60 jewelry!"
Makeup
Believe it or not, Winners can have some great, affordable finds in the makeup department too.
"The makeup section can be really, really good," he revealed. "Sometimes they have MAC stuff. I know I've gotten some Anastasia Beverly Hills stuff there."
But with this comes a bit of a warning, as shoppers sometimes open makeup and test it in the store.
"I've never seen anything that crazy," continued Greg, "but sometimes people will take a swipe of an eyeshadow."
So, just keep in mind that sometimes makeup at Winners could have had some stranger's hands in it. That said, Greg says, "You can always clean it up at home if you love it so much."
Final clearance
At Winners, they do a massive final clearance in January and February. This discount section is where you can find some impressive items for single-digit prices — sometimes even down to a dollar or two.
"You can find some pretty, I would say, fun stuff," said Greg on the final clearance sale.
"Maybe not stuff you're going to necessarily wear every day, but some funky outfits, fun shoes."
So, keep your eyes on that January and February timeframe and open your sartorial mind!
Chocolate
If you're more interested in the things you can eat rather than the things you can wear, Greg says there is actually a good selection of cheap-but-fancy chocolate at Winners.
"There was a Shoppers right really close to our Winners. And a little bag of Lindor chocolates was $9 at Shoppers," he said. "It was at least $3 off at Winners for the Lindor chocolates, same bag."
"If you're a total Lindor freak like me, I would recommend going and getting them," continued Greg. "Even though I'm not an employee now, I will go to Winners to buy Lindor chocolates."
Seasonal items
Winners can have a very seasonal rotation when it comes to the type of products they carry. So, if you want a good deal or a good selection of a specifically seasonal item, you'll want to plan your visit accordingly.
"Someone will be like, 'When's the next time you're getting Herschel backpacks?'" Greg told Narcity. "Those are a back-to-school item, so we're not going to get them until back-to-school time... around August or September."
This means folks looking for specific items should keep their eyes on the calendar!
Avoid the men's section
While it may be a matter of personal preference, Greg mentioned that the men's clothing section can tend to be very uninteresting.
"Everything looks like boring, old-men's clothes," said Greg. "But that's probably more of a me problem — wanting too much from the men's clothing section at Winners."
"I feel like it's always, like, plaid button-down shirts [and] band shirts for bands I don't like," he added.
However, if this sounds like your style, then you might be set in the men's clothing section!
With this newfound knowledge, hopefully you've been able to set yourself up a little bit more of a game plan for your next Winners trip. At the very least, it might mean you can grab yourself some extra chocolate at a cheaper price.
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.