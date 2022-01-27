6 Types Of Winners Customers That Apparently Make Life Harder For Employees
You might want to avoid doing these things on your next visit. 👀
Yes, finding great deals can be fun. But when you're shopping at Winners in Canada, you might unconsciously be one of those people that make life harder for the employees trying to help you.
To better understand how to become a more considerate shopper, Narcity interviewed former Winners employee Greg* to get a firsthand account of what not to do.
He gave a lowdown of the types of customers that most commonly give employees grief.
If you're accidentally one of these, no sweat. There's no time like the present to change!
The comparer
Greg revealed that one of the most common issues is when customers come in and instantly start comparing different Winners locations.
"People come into your store and say like, 'Oh, at the other location they have so much more stuff and they're so much better,'" he said.
"There's no way to solve that problem at all," he explained, "because each store is so incredibly different and they get different things based on how much that location sells."
So if this sounds like you, don't go in expecting every location to have exactly the same stuff!
The searcher
Longtime Winners shoppers should know the deal by this point, but Greg says that people still come in and say things like, "I'm looking for a white dress shirt with black buttons."
"I feel like that's not really the name of the game with Winners," he said. "You should come in with more of an open mind and a concept of what you're looking for."
"If you're coming into the store being like, 'I want to find this specific type of shirt,' it's not going to fly."
He added that employees don't have a running catalog of what's in the store at a given time, so the best they can do is point you in the direction of where the item you're looking for might be.
The wild-deal hopeful
While Winners is known for its low prices on name-brand products, Greg mentions that people still come in and want more money off.
"Sometimes people expect even more of a deal," he said. "There would be some purse brand and they would think it was going to be less expensive."
While it's definitely a place to save a few bucks, you're probably not going to get the latest Kate Spade bag for $10.
The price checker
Yes, you're allowed to ask an employee to find out if a specific item is cheaper than the listed price. But, according to Greg, asking them to double-check when they've given you an answer can be super annoying.
"I couldn't say no to their face," said Greg, "even if I knew that zone [of the store] was scanned today."
"People are always going to try to get that discount on a discount."
The planner
Due to the Winners business model, what they'll have on a day-to-day basis is mostly unknown.
"The managers and staff have no idea what's coming into the store," Greg revealed. This means it's really hard — if not impossible — to predict what items are coming in, beyond standard seasonal guesses.
"Some of the things you can guess, like Lindor chocolates we'll get around Christmas time, but if it's like, 'When are you going to get this candle with a picture of a bird on it?' ... I don't know, I'm sorry."
The loud talker
This one is perhaps more of a warning than an annoying habit.
When Greg was a fitting room attendant at Winners, he would often clearly hear phone calls or other conversations happening in the change rooms.
"It's so echoey and the noise will come up from the top, right into the attendant area," he said.
While he hasn't heard anything too shocking, he mentioned overhearing a couple "kind of doing lovey-dovey talk… Nothing gross, but, 'I love you, I miss you so much.'"
"Which is nice," he said, "good for you… but also don't."
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.