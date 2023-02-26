7 Surprising Sections At Your Local Winners That You Might Be Sleeping On (PHOTOS)
There's more to the store than just clothes!
Winners Canada may be best known for their deals on clothes, but the savings don't begin and end in the world of fashion.
There are plenty of surprising sections at Winners that have very reasonable prices, as well as a variety of products you wouldn't normally expect to find at the discount store.
From glassware to workout clothes to suitcases, here are some things you can find at your local Winners location, that you don't want to sleep on.
Spices
The spice section.
If you love cooking, you might want to check out your local Winner's spice and sauce section.
At the location closest to me, there were tons of spice blends, hot sauces and more all for pretty affordable prices.
Some spice blends were for specific dishes like tacos, pasta and Greek food, but there were also containers of good-quality paprika and other ground, dried spices on the shelf.
Who knew you could get a bit of your grocery shopping done at Winners?
Glassware
Wine glasses.
If you're in the habit of using old salsa jars as cups, or worse, wine glasses, a trip to Winners might be in store.
That's because the store actually has a surprisingly big selection of good quality glassware, with wine, cocktails and beer glasses available.
There's also a nice mix of general use glasses as well as mugs to keep an eye out for.
Luggage
A Swiss Gear suitcase.
Getting luggage can be a hassle, especially when some sets can cost you hundreds of dollars.
Before putting all that money into luggage and not the trip, your local Winners might have some good options.
During my visit, there were some good luggage brands on the shelf (Swiss Gear) and they were going for cheaper than if you were to get them from a suitcase retailer.
And there was also a large variety of colours and styles to pick from.
Travel gear
A bunch of travel pillows.
Not only does Winners have a good selection of suitcases, they also have a lot of great travel accessories to make your next journey a little more comfortable.
You can find everything from neck pillows and waterproof bags to combo locks and other little doohickeys that make travel a bit more exciting.
And they're priced a cheaper than what you'd find at other stores too.
Fitness gear
Yoga mats and other workout gear.
Again, something that is super easy to spend a lot of money on is fitness gear. Things like yoga mats, foam rollers, weights and other exercise equipment can cost you an arm and a leg — no pun intended.
At Winners, I found items like jump ropes, muscle massagers and kettlebells, and I was genuinely impressed by the selection of items!
Grabbing a few of these might be cheaper than a year's gym pass!
Blender bottles/water bottles
Two shelves of water bottles.
If you're on the go or someone who likes to get a sweat going, water bottles are another helpful find.
Winners actually has a surprisingly good variety, especially of the Blender Bottle brand which seemingly had dozens.
If you're unfamiliar with the brand, you just put whatever powder or similar mixable product in with your water, give it a shake and you'll have a nice blended beverage just like that.
So before grabbing one online or at a more expensive store, swing by Winners because they might have what you're after.
Chocolates and sweets
A shelf of Lindor chocolates.
And finally, the world of candy.
Those with a sweet tooth should know that Winners has a big selection of chocolates, sweets and other tasty bites.
From Lindt chocolates to giant containers of gummies to flavoured syrups for your drinking pleasure, there is a whole lot of saccharine treats to enjoy.
Even a former Winners employee agreed that the Lindt Lindor chocolate section at Winners is heavily slept on.
So, save some cash and do a sweep of your local Winners' chocolate and candy sections the next time you're in the store.
These aren't the only sections worth checking out either.
A former employee gave Narcity the rundown of some of the best sections at Winners, as well as the underrated ones, in an interview.