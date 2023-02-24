7 Big-Name Brands You Can Find At Winners Canada That'll Cost Way Less Than Usual (PHOTOS)
Some super popular brands are selling for cheap! 🛍️
Winners Canada is a great place for shoppers looking for a great deal on designer goods.
Although you may have to spend a little time sifting through the racks, it's possible to find exciting discounts on some super popular and surprisingly big brands.
To find out exactly what kind of designers you can find at Winners in Canada, I went on a trip to my local store to see what brand-name products the famously-affordable store carries.
Walking through the many aisles, I was really surprised by some of the brands of shoes, clothing and accessories Winners carries, from Abercrombie & Fitch and Michael Kors to Kate Spade.
Here's a look at what I spotted, and what designers you can expect to find at a Winners near you!
Abercrombie & Fitch
An Abercrombie & Fitch coat.
Original price: $75.99
Winners price: $49.99
This famous mall brand boasts high prices for all manner of men's and women's clothes, but at your local Winners, you could get some of their items for a fraction of the usual retail price
This men's coat was over 30% off and was just one of the many Abercrombie & Fitch clothing items I saw while on my search.
With Abercrombie & Fitch often selling clothing in the $100-150 range — and sometimes more — it's great that such a popular brand is available for so cheap at Winners.
Vans
A Vans shoe.
Original price: $70.00
Winners price: $49.99
Whether you're a skater boy or just love the forever-classic Vans style, there could be some good gear at your local Winners store.
Vans has been a popular brand for its unisex shoes, clothing and other skateboarding merch for decades. The iconic shoe styles are loved by skaters, as well as those not coordinated or brave enough to hop on a board.
Heck, this deal was so good that Winners might even be my next go-to spot when my trusty pair of black and white Vans give out.
Steve Madden
A pair of Steve Madden Shoes.
Original price: $100.00
Winners price: $59.99
Steve Madden is another famous shoe brand that's lining the shelves of Winners.
The NYC-based accessory company — known for its designer bags, sneakers and boots — stocks some items in Winners stores, including these hot pink heels.
In my local store, there were multiple pairs of Steve Madden shoes on display, with several stocked in multiple sizes.
What's more, Steve Madden products often come with triple-figure price tags, so bagging something from Winners for a fraction of that is a steal for anybody who loves accessories.
While you won't be able to guarantee this exact pair in your local store, it might be useful to check Winners next time you're looking for a formal pair of shoes or a glitzy pair of heels.
Michael Kors
An orange Michael Kors jacket.
Original price: $250.00
Winners price: $129.00
I was actually pretty surprised to find this iconic brand in my local Winners store.
Michael Kors has been a major player in the fashion industry for the last 20 years, even getting name-dropped in The Devil Wears Prada.
The brand specializes in luxury clothing for men and women, and is well-known for its handbags and other accessories.
Some Michael Kors products can cost as much as $600 if you purchase them directly from the store, which can really break the bank if you're not Mr. Monopoly!
While this was only one of two Kors items I spotted, it does prove that luxury brands do appear on Winners' shelves.
Levis
A pair of Levis jeans.
Original price: $85.00
Winners price: $49.99
Levi's jeans have been a mainstay of fashion for what feels like 100 years. From the practical days of mining, through the 1970s and then to today.
And my local store had a great selection of Levi's products, all with surprisingly affordable price tags.
Lots of Levi's jeans can cost well over $100 when you get them directly from the source, so it's good to know that Winners stock them too if you're looking for a discount.
Plus, there is so much more than just jeans, with Levi's producing items like jackets, shirts and belts, which could be found on your next Winners trip.
Kate Spade
A Kate Spade wallet.
Original price: $148.00
Winners price: $79.99
Speaking of iconic brands, did you know you could get a Kate Spade wallet at Winners?
Kate Spade is another giant in the fashion industry, especially when it comes to handbags and similar accessories.
In the 1990s, the brand expanded into clothes, jewellery and more, and its products continue to be popular today. This makes it a saver's delight to see Kate Spade products at Winners.
While I only saw wallets, that's not to say you won't see any other products from the famous brand.
Maybe you'll even see a Kate Spade handbag for cheap on the shelves!
Columbia
A Columbia rain jacket.
Original price: $100.00
Winners price: $59.99
While the cold season is on its way out for most of Canada, you can still get some really popular and big-brand jackets at Winners. Like this Columbia raincoat, for example.
Columbia can be pretty expensive, with some of its newer rain gear running nearly $300 when bought directly from the retailer.
Not only does Columbia make coats and rain clothing, it also has a major catalogue of workout gear and regular clothing, too.
With Columbia gear usually costing between $60 and $100 for the brand's basics, finding its products at Winners could save you a whole lot of cash.
If you're a seasoned Winners shopper, you may want to check out the tips a former Winners employee dished to Narcity, which include knowing what sections are the most underrated and when the best time to shop is.