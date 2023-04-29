8 Things I Always Go To Winners For That Just Aren't Worth Buying Anywhere Else (PHOTOS)
"Fabulous finds" indeed.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Do you shop at Winners Canada? If you're not stocking up on certain products at the store, I'm here to tell you that you may be missing out.
At Winners, you can find brand names and even designer items for way less than the regular retail price, and there are some items that just aren't worth purchasing elsewhere.
From high-end purses and bags to unique snacks, here are the Winners Canada items that you might just be missing out on.
Bags
Winners has a great selection of bags and purses, with lots of hidden gems.
You can often snag high-end brands like Ralph Lauren, Longchamp and Coach for way less than regular retail price.
You may even occasionally come across designer bags from big names like Gucci and Karl Lagerfeld.
At lower price points, there's also usually an assortment of purses from brands like Steve Madden and Juicy Couture.
Shoes
Anybody who regularly shops at Winners will know that you can often snag unique shoes in the footwear department, and even find some well-known labels.
The store sometimes carries brands such as Uggs, Steve Madden, Call It Spring and a bunch more that you've probably heard of, as well as designer footwear.
The section is also great for finding sold-out items, and more than once I've come across footwear that I missed out on at a regular retail store, for even cheaper than its original price.
Makeup and skincare
If you're not stopping in the beauty section during a trip to your local Winners, you're doing it wrong.
You can find tons of brand-name beauty products (Sephora, who?) for sometimes half the price of what they would cost regular retail, with products from brands such as Urban Decay, Glossier, Clinique, Too Faced, Marc Jacobs and so many more.
And it doesn't just stop at makeup. The section also houses an impressive array of skincare products, with many brand names in everything from face wash to sunscreen, as well as body care products and nail polish.
Pyjamas and undergarments
Bras and underwear at Winners. Right: Pyjama sets at Winners.
In my opinion, there's no need to spend upwards of $50 at Victoria's Secret when you can head to your local Winners and get multi-packs of bras and underwear for much, much less.
As you can see, the lingerie section is packed with options for many different sizes.
In their pyjama section, you can find cute sets (like this pink floral one) that look like something you'd get at VS but for a whole lot less money.
Home decor and goods
Winners and HomeSense are perhaps most well known for their selection of home goods, with tons of unique items on display in everything from home decor to practical buys like dishware.
While Winners itself may have a smaller selection than its sister store, it still offers tons of essentials and decorative pieces for great prices.
Hair products and accessories
Hair brushes at Winners. Right: A Verb hair mask at Winners.
There's really no need to go anywhere else if you need a new hairbrush. Your local Winners (like mine) is likely stocked with tons of high quality options at really reasonable price points.
You can also get some great finds among their selection of hair products, such as this Verb Ghost Hair Mask, which is sold at Sephora for $22 but is at Winners for $15.
The hair section also has tons of those cute plush headbands that you've probably come across on TikTok.
Mugs and dishware
If you're into Rae Dunn mugs, look no further -- Winners (and HomeSense) has maybe the largest collection anywhere of the cups, bowls, and jars stamped with things like "COFFEE," "HELLO SPRING" and "SIP."
It's also a great place to find unique mugs and cups of the non-Rae-Dunn kind, and as a bit of a mug collector myself, I always make a point of checking out this section.
Unique food/snacks
The food and snacks section at Winners.
You may or may not know that Winners is actually a great place to find unique snacks, baking items, and ingredients.
Head to the snack section to find things like sour candy, biscuits and cookies, tons of shortbread and even gourmet chocolate.
There's also a decent selection of snacks like chips, popcorn, gummies and more in the checkout line, in case you get hungry on your way out.
Occasionally you may buy something that turns out to be a dud, but shopping Winners' snacks section has lead me to find some really great treats.
Happy shopping!