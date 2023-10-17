Designer Products You Can Find At Winners, HomeSense & Marshalls In Canada For Cheaper
Le Creuset for under $100? Yes, please!
If you don't shop at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls in Canada often, you might not know everything you're able to buy.
You can actually find designer products and name-brand items at these stores for discounted prices — especially when you're willing to search through racks and shelves.
Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls are off-price retailers which means that there typically aren't promotions, sales, or coupons offered to shoppers like at other stores.
Also, prices of products are generally 20% to 60% lower than regular prices on comparable merchandise at full-price retailers like department stores and online retailers.
But if you're looking to find more savings because there are no sales, Winners and HomeSense employees revealed to Narcity that you should keep an eye out for red stickers on price tags.
That means the price of a product has been reduced so you're not only getting a deal because prices are generally 20% to 60% lower than regular prices at other stores but also a discount from the off-price retailer.
At Winners and Marshalls, you can find a selection of brand names, designer items and high-quality fashions which includes clothing, footwear, and accessories.
Then, there are name-brand and unique home fashion products at HomeSense that you can use in basically every room of your home.
You can find cookware, bakeware, accent furniture, lamps and light fixtures, rugs, throw pillows and blankets, wall art, bedding, bath supplies, kids and toys, storage, pet supplies, seasonal decor, and more.
If you're looking for shopping recommendations or are wondering what's available, here are almost a dozen brand name and designer label products at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls stores in Canada that you might not have known about!
That includes name-brand labels and designer clothes, handbags, shoes, home decor, and other items from designers like Michael Kors, Le Creuset, Coach, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more.
Calvin Klein rug
Calvin Klein rugs at HomeSense.
If you didn't know that Calvin Klein made rugs, then you might not have seen any before at your local HomeSense.
But that doesn't mean the carpets aren't available.
HomeSense offers a bunch of rugs and you can find this name-brand label in the retailer's carpet section when you do a little searching.
These Calvin Klein rugs at HomeSense are $129.99 and the comparable price at other retailers is $240.
That's a price difference of $110!
Michael Kors purse
Michael Kors purse at Winners.
While there are a lot of handbags available the Winners, you might be interested in designer labels rather than everyday brands.
This Michael Kors purse is available for $189.99 at Winners.
The comparable price at another retailer, like a department store, is $300!
Christian Siriano sweater
Christian Siriano sweater at Winners.
When it comes to clothing, you'll want to shop the racks at Winners and Marshalls to get designer labels and name-brand pieces.
You can find designer items like this Christian Siriano sweater for $59.99 at Winners.
Le Creuset baking dish
Le Creuset baking dish at HomeSense.
If you've spotted this product at HomeSense but never paid it any attention in favour of other cookware, you've been missing out on big savings.
You can get a Le Creuset baking dish — which is available in multiple colours — at HomeSense for just $99.
The comparable price at other retailers is $160 so you could be saving more than $60 by purchasing it at the off-price retailer.
Kate Spade purse
Kate Spade bag at Marshalls.
You can find a bunch of Kate Spade bags at Marshalls but this little purse is discounted to $60 with a red sticker.
Since the comparable price is $140, according to the off-price retailer, you could be saving $80 by purchasing at Marshalls instead of other retailers in Canada.
Michael Kors boots
Michael Kors boots at Winners.
You can find these Michael Kors boots that are just around the ankles at Winners for a discounted price.
The boots cost $129.99 which might seem expensive but when you look at the comparable price — $228 — it turns out that you're saving almost $100.
DKNY pillows
DKNY pillows at HomeSense.
If you're looking to give your home a bit of a refresh with decor items like throw pillows, there are DKNY pillows that come in a set of two available at HomeSense.
The pillows cost $44.99 which is comparable to $75 at other retailers.
Plus, you can also find DKNY throw blankets at Winners and Marshalls if you want more DKNY name-brand items.
Coach purse
Coach purse at Marshalls.
There are quite a few Coach purses available at Marshalls, including this tote bag that's being sold for $179.99 at the off-price retailer.
You could find the bag at a comparable price of $310 in other stores.
Steve Madden purse
Steve Madden purse at Winners.
This Steve Madden handbag at Winners costs $49.99 but the price is comparable at $88.
So, you could save almost $40 when you buy it at Winners if you don't mind the slightly off-yellow colour of the purse.
DKNY wallet
DKNY wallet at Marshalls.
If you're looking to buy a name-brand wallet at a discounted price, this DKNY wallet at Marshalls is an option.
It will cost you $39.99 but the comparable price is listed as $65 — a $25 difference.
So, while that's not a huge chunk of change you'll be saving, it's still better than paying full price at another retailer, right?
Michael Kors belt
Michael Kors belts at Marshalls.
When it comes to accessories, you can find so many belts at Winners and Marshalls whether they're designer labels or just everyday brands.
That includes this name-brand Michael Kors belt for $39.99 at Marshalls.
According to the off-price retailer, this product has a comparable price of $75 at other stores in Canada.
So, if you're a deal hunter, there you have it. Happy shopping!
