11 Coach Outlet Stores In Canada That Offer Serious Savings On Designer Bags

If you've been eyeing a new Coach purse, you might want to save yourself some big bucks by shopping at Coach Outlet in Canada rather than at their other retail locations.

While Coach items can retail for a pretty penny (like, upwards of $500), at Coach Outlet, you can score deals on products at up to 70% off in some cases.

So, if you live in or are travelling to certain spots in Ontario, B.C., Alberta or Quebec, you can swing by a Coach Outlet location to take a look at all their discounted goodies — or you can always shop Coach products online if that's more your jam!

Where are there Coach Outlet stores in Ontario?

Here are the locations of Coach outlet stores in Ontario:

Where are there Coach Outlet stores in B.C.?

In B.C., there are two malls to shop Coach Outlet:

Where are there Coach Outlet stores in Quebec?

There's only one Coach Outlet store in Quebec and it's located in Montreal:

Where are there Coach Outlet stores in Alberta?

Here's where you can shop Coach Outlet in real life in Alberta:

