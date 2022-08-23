Coach Outlet Is Having An 'Extra 20% Off Frenzy' Sale In Canada & Bags Are Much Cheaper
The discount is on top of already reduced prices!
If you're looking to pick up a new Coach handbag in Canada but don't want to pay designer prices, the current sale at the Coach Outlet might be the best way to pick up some new arm candy.
The site for the popular retailer is having an "Extra 20% Off Frenzy" sale, where the prices that are already discounted are seeing an even further reduction. This means you can actually score some bags for more than 50% off.
Whether it's a classic or a crossbody bag you're looking for, here's a look at some of the top picks from outlet's "Top Frenzy Faves," like the Court Backpack In Signature Canvas. With the extra 20% discount, this pretty piece can be all yours for $183.20.
If you're looking for something you can wear on one shoulder or across your body on a busy day out, the Ellie File Bag is on sale for $159.20 after all discounts. It's made of "refined pebble leather" and comes with a zip-top closure, has an exterior zip pocket, and the strap is fully adjustable.
And if a saddle bag is more your style, this pretty Georgie bag has snake-embossed leather and a snap closure that'll keep all your goodies safe and secure for $181.44, which is a steal to its comparable value of $378.
Tiny bags are having a big moment, and this Mini Jamie Camera Bag is definitely on that trend, plus it has a spot for two credit cards. The normal retail value of this piece is around $278, but you can pick it up for just $127.20 before taxes.
Coach hasn't said when the sale will end, so if you want to snap up these deals, you might want to be quick. After all, it's much more affordable than paying the original retail price!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.