From Designer Labels To Dildos, Here Are The Wildest Things Spotted At Winners Canada
That's not a pet toy...🫣
If you're a Winners shopper, you likely know the thrill of the hunt and how amazing it can feel to find a big-name brand for cheap.
Regular shoppers will know that you just never know what you might find in the off-price department store, as each location offers slightly different stock.
To get the lowdown on some of the most interesting and surprising Winners items that Canadians have spotted, Narcity Canada and MTL Blog asked our Facebook followers, "What's the wildest thing you've found at Winners you can't believe they had?"
And the comments show that while Winners can have some pretty amazing diamonds in the rough, there are also some surprising goods on offer than might cause you to double-take.
For example, commenters claim adult toys are actually commonly found in Winners.
"I work there, and honestly I’ve seen dildos and vibrators," claimed one employee.
Facebook user Jessy also claims to have encountered sex toys in Winners, revealing she'd spotted "a vibrator, which I found in the pet section."
That'll sure get the dogs barking!
Another person claimed to have seen "a butt plug labelled as a paperweight!"
Honestly, what's the difference? Okay yes, there's a big difference.
While we're dealing with things below the belt, a commenter named Janet once found blonde hair dye, but specifically for the "hair down there."
Of course, not every surprise was X-rated. Lots of the respondents dished on the luxury or usually-expensive items they've seen at the discount store, too.
For example, one commenter said that they've seen a bag by the luxury brand Chloe.
"[I saw] a Chloe bag!" said one shopper.
The excitement is warranted because a bag designed by Chloe can easily cost thousands of dollars if you buy them directly.
Another person claims to have seen a Balenciaga purse — a product that can cost over $2,000 when bought from the designer.
Other expensive items supposedly found at Winners include products from Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens and Roberto Cavalli.
Of course, not every unique find was super luxurious. One person mentioned that they were able to find a giant toy modelled after a can of Tuna for their cat named Tuna. That's just plain cute.
Somebody called Bev popped in to say that they found a "very unique end table" — which is essentially a giant hourglass — in their local store.
Another keen-eyed commenter named Angela said they found a blanket from Missoni as well as an item from Kosta Boda — two brands that sell products with price tags around the $1,000 mark.
A commenter named Beverly mentioned that they've even found "Dyson curling wands" from the store.
Or, you can be like Danny, a Facebook user of easy pleasures, who simply said "gummy bears."
So, hopefully, these responses can provide some fuel to the fire and inspire you to get out and get hunting in the world of Winners.
And, you could be in luck! Recently a Narcity writer took a trip to Winners and found a whole bunch of big brands being sold at the store.
Happy shopping, Canada!