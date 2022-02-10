Sections

7 Types Of HomeSense Shoppers That Apparently Make Life Harder For Employees

It apparently needs to be said: clean up after your dog at HomeSense! 😱

Photopal604 | Dreamstime, Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime

For all of those looking to furnish or decorate their home, HomeSense Canada always seems to be in the conversation. And, while it's a great place to hunt for some deals on unique items, there’s a chance your shopping is actually making life way harder for the HomeSense employees helping you out.

To get a better understanding of what not to do during your next visit to HomeSense, Narcity sat down with two former employees, Heather* and Joy*, to get the lowdown on what kind of shopper you want to avoid being.

To avoid making employees' lives harder, grab a notepad and pencil, read through these points and take some notes, shoppers!

The hunter

Given the nature of how items come into HomeSense, employees often don’t really know what specific items are in stock.

So if you’re looking for that one plate you saw two years ago, it means that it’s “literally going to be an employee walking around the store in hopes of seeing the item you're looking for," according to Heather.

"Just look for it yourself!” said Joy.

The car-crammer

At HomeSense, employees can help you carry your newly-purchased furniture to your car. However, if a staff member says an item probably won’t fit in your vehicle — you should believe them!

“We know what we're talking about,” said Joy. “That couch is not going to fit in your sedan."

"Yes, we're still obligated to try, but you're wasting both of our time if you make us do it and we're going to complain about you after,” she said.

The lesson here is to trust the workers when they say that sectional might not be able to make it into your two-door Honda Civic.

The backroom-checker

Along the same lines, when a worker tells you there's nothing more in the back — trust them. It might be surprising, but there’s actually a real chance the employee knows what’s "in the back" because they’ve spent a good portion of their day there.

“When we tell you no without looking it's because I just spent four hours in the warehouse and I would know if we had more Rae Dunn Bird Houses,” said Heather.

“We're not lazy, there's literally nothing back there," added Joy.

The break and run-er

Hey, accidents happen. But, if you break something in the store just tell the employees.

There's no "you break it, you buy it" policy at HomeSense so that $1,000 glass table you just demolished won't be tacked onto your bill. After all, broken items could pose a safety risk.

“We'd rather see the broken item cleaned for safety than you running away and us never knowing,” Joy said.

The cart-abandoner

If— for whatever reason — you’re feeling like leaving your cart out in the parking lot after you’re done with it, just know that a HomeSense employee is going to have to retrieve it at some point.

If it’s raining, they’ll have to “wear the store coat that hasn't been washed in years and spend 15 minutes trying to figure out where all the carts went.”

Basically, it's always best to do the courteous thing and take it back to where it needs to go.

The litterbug

Again, this might seem obvious, but it needs to be mentioned for a reason. Don’t put your garbage, especially full coffee cups, on the store shelves.

Not only should you pick up your trash, but Joy reminds shoppers that if you visit HomeSense with a pet, you should clean up after them.

“Having pets around is a privilege, don't make a poor underpaid 16-year-old clean up after your pet,“ she said. Yikes.

The out-of-control kid

While this might be obvious to some, letting your kids run rampant in a store is stressful for everyone. Heather pointed out that it's especially bad when shoppers let their kids "run around and throw toys on the floor."

“A surprising amount of things go missing from kids grabbing them off shelves,” said Joy. So, make sure your kids aren't making life hard for employees either!


*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

