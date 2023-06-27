Here's How To Get Top US Brands Like Trader Joe's & Target Shipped To Canada For Less
Who doesn't enjoy saving some money? 💰
Have you ever found a product you love while doing some online shopping, only to realize the company doesn't ship to Canada, or that the shipping costs a small fortune?
If you have, then you'll be happy to know there's a company that will allow you to not only order those products to a Canadian address but do so without paying tax to both countries.
The company is called Reship, and here's how it works.
What is Reship?
Reship is a mail forwarding service that allows you to shop internationally in the U.S. and the U.K. All you have to do is have the items sent to a Reship warehouse and they handle the rest.
This means you can finally get your hands on those viral Target products you've seen on TikTok.
How does Reship work?
Reship works completely online and is super straightforward to use.
The mail forwarding service allows you to create an account in order to get a mailbox in the U.K. or the U.S.
Once you have that set up, you can get to the fun part: shopping.
When you've decided on the items you want to purchase, you have them shipped to your Reship mailbox address.
When your items arrive at your mailbox at Reship's warehouse, you can also consolidate your packages so they all arrive together, have them gift-wrapped or provide any special handling requests.
Fees will depend on which options you choose. The cheapest plan is the "Free" plan, which has no monthly cost but does have an annual fee of $5, plus per-use fees. Two paid membership options offer lower fees for each use, so if you do a lot of cross-border shopping, it could be worth it to splurge upfront.
If you're having something shipped from the U.K., you'll also have to choose a shipping carrier.
The final part is having them sent to your home address in Canada.
How can you save money with Reship?
The best part about reship? You can order from a U.S. state that has no sales tax.
Five U.S. states — including Oregon, where the U.S. Reship warehouse is located — don't impose a sales tax, meaning you can save quite a few dollars.
Some popular U.S. stores or e-commerce sites that you could benefit from this at include eBay, Amazon, Target and Trader Joe's.
What brands can you buy using Reship to ship products to Canada?
You'll have a wide variety of brands to choose from if you're shopping in the U.S. and the U.K.
Nordstrom announced it was closing all its locations in Canada in May, so you'll still have a way to get your hands on your favourite products from the retailer in the U.S.
According to Reship, Zara is another popular retailer where many Canadian customers choose to have products shipped to their homes, as many exclusive collections aren't available in Canadian stores.
Let's also not forget about Target and Ulta Beauty, two popular retailers that are unfortunately not in Canada.
As for the U.K., it's also full of popular brands that aren't available in Canada, including ASOS, Harrods and Marks & Spencer.
Happy shopping!
