6 Ways To Ship Products From The US To Canada If You're Shopping Online This Black Friday
You can use these to get products from retailers like Target, Ulta and more!
If you're looking for the best deals while online shopping for Black Friday, it can be hard to not look across the border at the discounts and goods the U.S. has that Canadians don't have access to.
Thankfully, there are quite a few options for getting packages shipped from the U.S. to Canada, even from retailers that don't ship directly here.
Package forwarding services like MyUSAddress allow you to get goods and products from retailers like Target, Brandy Melville and more conveniently shipped right to your door.
If you're unfamiliar with mail forwarding services but are eager to get your hands on sweet deals on U.S. goods, here are six ways you can get packages shipped from the U.S. to Canada, just in time for Black Friday.
Shippsy
Many people on TikTok have shared positive experiences using Shippsy to get U.S. goods shipped right to their door in Canada.
All you need to do to use the service is create a free account, which will assign you a unique U.S. address. This is where you'll send your items when shopping online at American retailers.
Shippsy says it takes care of any required paperwork and transportation and will send users an email to pay for their fee or taxes and duties, if applicable.
Crossborder Pickups
Likewise, many on TikTok say they use the shipping service Crossborder Pickups to get items shipped from the U.S. to Canada.
Crossborder Pickups allows you to shop at any online business located in the U.S. and will bring your items across the border, also taking care of customs and any paperwork required to clear your purchase.
Once your package is in Canada, you can pick it up from one of Crossborder Pickups' warehouses, or have it delivered directly to you if it can be shipped through FedEx, UPS, or Canada Post.
Shipito
Shipito is another method Canadians can use to get U.S. items shipped directly to them.
A TikToker in Canada explains that she used the service to ship items from Brandy Melville (a popular retailer that shuttered most of its Canadian stores in recent years and doesn't ship to Canada) right to her door.
As @julessmurph shares in her video, all you have to do to use the service is sign up to get a free U.S. address. From there, you can shop at American online retailers and ship products to your U.S. address.
Shipito will let you know when they have your package at their warehouse, and from there you can select different services (like consolidating your orders) and select a shipping method to have your items brought right to your door.
Reship
Reship, another mail forwarding service, has over 3,000 reviews on the site Trustpilot and an overall rating of 4 stars from reviewers.
The service allows you to create a free account and get a mailbox in the U.S. and the U.K. You can then shop online at American and U.K. retailers and have items shipped to your virtual address.
Once your package arrives, you'll be able to select a shipping option for your items and have them delivered to your address in Canada.
MyUSAddress
MyUSAddress is a well-known package forwarding service that allows you to get goods shipped to Canada from U.S. retailers for a small fee.
You can register with MyUSAddress for free, shop with U.S. retailers and have your goods sent to the company's warehouse in Ogdensburg, New York. You'll be notified once your package has arrived with a message including a photo of your purchase.
From there, you can either pick your items up from Ogdensburg (a great option if you live right by the border) or have them sent to your address in Canada and pay for any applicable duties and shipping in one payment.
AmForward
Financial technology company Hardbacon calls AmForward "one of the best mail forwarding companies in 2022," noting that they ship worldwide with top carriers like UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS.
AmForward, which has tons of positive reviews on Google, works similarly to other package forwarding services in that it gives you a U.S. address that you can use to shop from online U.S. retailers.
Once your package is delivered to your U.S. address, AmForward can forward it to you "anytime and anywhere in the world."
Happy shopping, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.