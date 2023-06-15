7 U.S. Cities 3 Hours Or Less From Canada Where You Can Go On A Cross-Border Shopping Spree
Grab your passport!
Looking for some great deals? Right across the U.S. border, Canadians can get access to tons of brands and bargains that you can't find in Canada.
With major retailers like Macy's, Ulta, and Target and eateries like Olive Garden and Dunkin' Donuts available, a cross-border shopping trip could be well worth your time this summer.
Some things can also be found for cheaper in the U.S. than Canada, such as clothing and groceries.
If you're not sure where to go, many U.S. border towns and cities are within 3 hours or less of the U.S.-Canada border, the perfect length for a weekend stay or even a day trip.
If your passport is up to date and you're ready to do some driving, here are seven U.S. border cities and towns that offer prime cross-border shopping opportunities for Canucks.
Seattle
Travel time: Just over 2 hours from the Peace Arch Border Crossing
Why You Need To Go: Seattle offers shops, boutiques and goods for every kind of shopper, whether you're hunting for a great deal or look for charming tchotchkes and trinkets.
Those looking for a bargain will want to head to one of the several outlet malls surrounding the city, where you can get discounts on brands like Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty, Michael Kors, Restoration Hardware and more retailers.
If you're looking for eclectic finds, Standard Goods on Ballard Avenue N.W. offers Pacific Northwest and Midwest goods, as well as fun gifts.
Those hunting for locally-made and artisanal products will want to go to the Pike Place Market, where you'll find specialty crafters, jewelry, handmade goods and art, as well as unique eateries serving up food from around the world and a number of restaurants.
You can't forget about the Nordstrom Flagship in downtown Seattle, a must-visit especially since Canada said goodbye to the retailer.
A little closer to the border, the town of Bellingham also offers thrift stores and farmers markets.
Niagara Falls
Travel Time: About 10 minutes from the Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge
Why You Need To Go: Just minutes from the famous falls, you'll find the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, where you can get tons of outlet-mall deals on U.S. brands.
According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, the Fashion Outlets is home to over 200 designer brand name stores, and offers savings of up to 75% off.
Some of the stores you can expect to find include Cotton On, Crocs, Forever 21, Kate Spade, Marshalls, Victoria's Secret, Banana Republic, and Bath & Body Works.
If you get hungry while hunting for deals, there are also lots of places at the outlets to grab a bite, including Applebee's, Auntie Anne's, Dunkin' Donuts and the new local favorite Roadside Diner, which offers hand-made burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and fries, as well as milkshakes and floats.
In the area, there's also a Panera Bread, Olive Garden and Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Since the outlets are so close to the falls, you could spend some of your day on the Canadian side of the border checking out Niagara's attractions before crossing to the U.S. side to shop.
Buffalo
Travel Time: About 30 minutes from Fort Erie Peace Bridge
Why You Need To Go: Visit Buffalo tells Narcity that the city gets a lot of Canadian travellers who "love the Walden Galleria."
The shopping centre features over 200 stores, including brands like Anthropologie, Forever 21, JCPenney, Macy's and Sephora.
It's also home to the newly opened Primark, a popular UK-based fashion retailer that offers everything from clothing to shoes and accessories. The U.S. outpost is also the closest Primark location to Canada.
Beyond what you can buy, the Walden also has many entertainment options like Dave & Buster's and an escape room, as well as places to grab a bite like fondue restaurant The Melting Pot and popular Asian and Chinese food restaurant P.F. Chang's.
If you're looking for more eclectic and boutique-style stores, Buffalo has that too. Look to Buffalo's smaller neighbourhoods for craft stores, artisanal goods and gifts.
One not-to-miss neighbourhood is Hertel Avenue, a lively spot that offers unique shopping, dining and activities.
Syracuse
Travel time: About 1 hour and 30 minutes from Thousand Islands Bridge
Why You Need To Go: Those near Kingston and Ottawa, Ontario, may want to check out Syracuse, New York, for cross-border shopping.
Easily accessed via the Thousand Islands Bridge, which connects Landsdowne, Ontario, with Alexandria Bay, New York, visitors will find unique shopping opportunities in the city.
For big-name brands, shoppers can head to Destiny USA, 2.4-million-square-foot tourist destination with luxury outlets, restaurants and entertainment.
Some of the stores you can shop here include Carhartt, Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, Pacsun, TJ Maxx, Sephora, and Ulta.
Once you've checked out the shops, you can explore the "world’s largest" suspended ropes course, see an IMAX movie or even drive a race car right there in the same mall.
There's also glow-in-the-dark mini golf, laser tag, and a trampoline park on site, as well as plenty of places to grab a bite, like the Cheesecake Factory, Panera and Johny Rockets for classic burgers and shakes.
Beyond the massive mall, visitors will also want to check out downtown Syracuse for funky boutiques and vintage shopping, and Skaneateles Lake, a 20-minute drive from downtown Syracuse offering one-of-a-kind antiques, jewelry, clothing and more.
Rochester
Travel time: 1 hour and 30 minutes from Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge
Why You Need To Go: Just 90 minutes from Niagara Falls, Canadians can head to Rochester, New York, for a unique shopping scene.
Not only can you find major retailers and classic U.S. brands in the city at the Eastview Mall (such as Macy's, Madewell and Target) but you can also find specialty shops, antiques, and boutique shopping in the historic villages along the Erie Canal.
Some not-to-miss shops, according to Visit Rochester, include Peppermint, a clothing and jewelry store featuring a large collection of unique Rochester gifts and items, Cleo + Kin a boutique lifestyle store in the village of Pittsford, Scents by Design a pour-your-own-candle bar in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, and Hedonist Artisan Chocolates, where you can get fresh, handcrafted chocolate and icecream.
For a "quintessentially Rochester," shopping experience, visitors will want to check out Record Archive, a 13,000-square-foot record store where you can find CDs and vinyl, unique gifts and toys, vintage clothing, and souvenirs.
Be sure to also stop at the Rochester Public Market, which is open year-round and fresh food and produce, as well as specialty items.
Kalispell
Travel time: 3 hours and 10 minutes from Coutts border crossing
Why You Need To Go: Just over three hours from the Alberta-Montana, border, Kalispell offers a small-town vibe, as well as an array of shopping options for Canucks, with a mix of large retail chains, local stores and boutiques.
According to Discover Kalispell, in the city's north end is where you'll find national chains like Costco, Target, Kohl's and Ulta.
Canadians could hit up several U.S. mainstays, like Homegoods, Hobby Lobby and Dollar Tree, as well as stop for a bite with options like Panera, Applebees, or Krispy Kreme for something sweet.
To shop like a local, however, visitors will want to head to downtown Kalispell, a walkable neighborhood where you'll find the Kalispell Center Mall, as well as a variety of stores and boutiques where you can purchase things like cowboy boots, western-inspired wares, jewelry and vintage goods.
Must-visit stores include outdoor and sporting goods store Sportman & Ski Haus, Western Outdoor — where you can find more than 3,500 pairs of boots and over 1,500 hats for all your cowboy needs — and farm-to-table store Rancher's Daughter.
Coeur d’Alene
Travel time: 2 hours and 20 minutes from Eastport-Kingsgate Border Crossing
Why You Need To Go: For those in B.C. or Alberta, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is a close weekend destination to do some fantastic cross-border shopping.
Shoppers can find a mix of brand-name retailers and unique markets in Coeur d'Alene, which is about 2 hours and 20 minutes south the border.
The Silver Lake Mall offers stores like Western Wear, where you can find (you guessed it) western clothing from brands like Wrangler, Ariat and Spin-Em Rodeo Co., as well as Macy's and Bath & Body Works.
Nearby, you can find Target, Costco, Kohl's, TJ Maxx and Ulta, as well as reaturants like Arby's, Olive Garden and Panera.
Beyond the mall, you can also shop at unique vintage, handmade and antique goods at the Coeur d'Alene Flea Market, which runs on the second Sunday of every month in the summer.
Downtown Coeur d'Alene offers charming boutiques and stores where you can shop for gifts, as well as a variety of dining options and watering holes for when you need a shopping break.
How much shopping can I bring back from the U.S. to Canada?
According to the Canada Border Services Agency, residents can bring back goods valued at $200 after being away for 24 hours, and goods valued at $800 after 48 hours, tax and duty-free.
You'll want to keep in mind, however, that there aren't any exemptions for same-day cross-border shopping trips — meaning you may have to pay tax and possibly duties on those purchases.
You can use the CBSA's tax and duty estimator to get an idea of what you might have to pay.
What do I need to cross the border into the U.S. from Canada?
You'll want to make sure you have your passport or other travel documents ready to go if you're planning on crossing into the U.S. for a shopping trip.
Other identification you might need could include a NEXUS card and or an enhanced driver's licence, according to the CBSA.
Having these ready before your turn in line can help to speed up the process at the border. You can also check wait times at U.S.-Canada border crossings online.
On the way back, the CBSA advises that travellers should have the receipts for their declared goods readily available.
Goods you need to declare include anything you've purchased during your trip, gifts or prizes, and things from the duty free shop.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.