Canada-US Border Rules — Here's Everything You Need To Know About Visiting The US Right Now
Things just got a little easier! 🇨🇦
Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border have recently been updated, making it easier for fully vaccinated travellers to take a trip between the two countries.
On June 10, the CDC announced that pre-departure testing requirements at the U.S. border would be dropped for fully vaccinated travellers, effective Sunday, June 12.
It means fully vaxxed passengers entering the country via air, including those travelling from Canada, no longer need to take a COVID-19 test before catching a flight.
According to the CDC, the change was possible due to high levels of vaccine uptake and high rates of immunity, which have "contributed to lower risk of severe disease and death across the United States."
While proof of a negative COVID-19 test is not required to cross the land border, the Department of Homeland Security recently extended the vaccination requirement for Canadian travellers visiting the U.S.
This means you'll still need to be ready to prove your COVID-19 vaccination status to enter the U.S. as an international visitor.
Face coverings are no longer a requirement for those travelling in American airports or on American airlines, although masks are still required when using federally-operated transport in Canada.
On the Canadian side of the border, things are also getting a little simpler.
Last week, the federal government confirmed that random COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers has also been scrapped.
It's a temporary measure to combat significant delays and lengthy lines at Canada's major airports, although it will make travel easier for fully vaccinated people coming into the country too.
The change was effective as of Saturday, June 11, and is expected to remain in place until the end of the month.
Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but are still permitted to enter the country, must still take a test.
It's worth noting that the randomized testing is likely to make a comeback in Canada come July, so cross-border travel isn't quite going back to pre-pandemic levels of normality just yet.
A government spokesperson told CBC News, "[Randomized testing] will be reinstated as this is the only way we have of detecting new variants coming into the country, given that provinces and territories are no longer doing any PCR testing."
Those travelling to Canada via land, air and water can continue to skip pre-planned COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, provided they are considered fully vaccinated under Canada's guidelines.
