The US Is Dropping The Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test Requirement For Canadian Air Travellers

Canadians won't need to show a negative test result to be allowed on flights to the U.S.

​Flights to the U.S. from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Right: People in the Los Angeles International Airport.

For Canadians who travel to the U.S. from Canada by air, the pre-departure test requirement for getting into the country is being dropped.

On June 10, the CDC announced that the travel rule requiring people to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the U.S. will be removed.

That means all passengers who are travelling by air won't need to get tested and show the result or show documentation that they've recovered from COVID-19 prior to getting on a plane.

The testing requirement will no longer be in effect as of 12:01 a.m. ET on June 12, 2022.

The CDC said it is continuing to "evaluate the latest science and state of the pandemic" so the need for testing requirements will be reassessed if the situation changes.

According to the government agency, the pandemic has "shifted to a new phase" because of vaccine uptake, availability of therapeutics and high rates of immunity.

"Each of these measures has contributed to lower risk of severe disease and death across the United States," the CDC said.

So, that's the reasoning behind why the testing requirement is being dropped.

On June 10, the Canadian federal government also announced changes to travel restrictions which include the temporary removal of random COVID-19 tests at airports when people arrive.

For Canadians who are going to the U.S. by land, the Department of Homeland Security extended the vaccination requirement for Canadian travellers crossing the Canada-U.S. border back in April.

That means Canadians must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination if asked to be let into the country.

However, a negative COVID-19 test is not required at the land border.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

