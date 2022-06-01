Canada's Travel Restrictions Have Been Extended Even Further & Here's The Latest
International travel to and from Canada is not about to get any simpler! That's because Canada's travel restrictions have been extended by at least another month.
As confirmed by Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday, May 31, all existing travel restrictions will remain in place until June 30 at the earliest.
This means that all travellers entering Canada — via airports and land borders — are still required to submit their travel information into the ArriveCAN app.
This includes proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, as well as your trip details. The information must be submitted via ArriveCAN 72 hours before you arrive in the country.
This applies regardless of an individual's vaccination status.
Additionally, until the rules are changed, unvaccinated foreign nationals are not allowed into Canada unless under exceptional circumstances.
Unvaccinated people who are eligible for entry must provide a quarantine plan, wear a face mask in public places, keep a list of close contacts from their first 14 days in the country and watch for any potential symptoms or signs of COVID-19.
Exact entry restrictions vary, depending on a traveller's age, citizenship and vaccination status.
As of April 1, pre-entry COVID-19 tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of their port of entry. However, individuals might still be randomly selected for a mandatory test upon arrival in Canada. This could either be done at a testing facility at the airport or through a self-administered swab.
The good news is that if you're selected for the random test and are fully vaccinated, you can still continue on to your destination as you await your results.
All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to wear appropriate face coverings while inside Canadian airports on or flights to and from Canada.
Over the last few months, travelling in Canada has been complicated by a few different factors.
Massive lines at places like Toronto Pearson have caused an increased volume of travellers and the extra time required for that COVID-19 screening have led to reports of people waiting for hours in line.
Additionally, the wait to renew or apply for passports in Canada has become so long that people in some cities have started paying others to wait in line for them.