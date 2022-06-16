Canada's Travel Rules Are Changing But Unvaxxed People Still Can't Cross The Canada-US Border
The federal government recently announced a series of changes to Canada's travel restrictions, which will make crossing the Canada-U.S. border simpler for those who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of June 20, passengers in Canada will no longer be required to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status when travelling on federally-operated planes and trains.
It's the first time since October 2021 that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people (who don't have valid exemptions) will be able to catch flights in the country.
While vaccine mandates will be suspended for domestic and international travel in Canada, this doesn't mean unvaccinated people will be able to go abroad and return home without facing any restrictions.
Due to public health restrictions in other countries, unvaxxed Canadians may still face extra measures or additional hurdles when travelling.
In the U.S., all international visitors are still required to prove that they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gain entry into the country via air, as well as via land and ferry ports of entry.
This requirement was extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for land and ferry crossingson April 21.
It means unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Canadians without valid exemptions will be unable to visit the United States for any essential or non-essential purpose, including shopping, tourism and visiting friends and family.
What about other countries?
There are a number of countries around the world that have now dropped their own vaccine requirements and that are welcoming unvaxxed tourists from abroad, including from Canada.
However, it's worth remembering that unvaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning to Canada must quarantine for 14 days post-arrival and take a pre-entry and on-arrival COVID-19 test.
While Canada has dropped the proof of vaccination requirement for those leaving the country, foreign nationals entering the country must continue to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Face masks remain mandatory for all non-exempt passengers on federal transport services in Canada, including on planes and in airports.
