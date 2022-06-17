Canada Morning Brief: What You Need To Know For June 17
Wait... Drake released an album last night?
Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors, who capped the 2021-22 NBA season by winning their fourth championship in eight seasons last night. The victory marks the first career title for Canada's own Andrew Wiggins.
5 Things You Need To Know Today
🎙️ ALBUM RELEASE
Surprise! With little advanced notice, Drake dropped his seventh studio album at midnight. It's titled "HONESTLY, NEVERMIND" — which happens to be the same thing most of us say when the waiter tells us the side of guac costs $4.99.
👔 HOLIDAY
Consider this your last and only warning from Morning Brief that Father's Day is this Sunday — and if you live near Ottawa, Megan Renaud has a list of seven things you can do this weekend that are better than a "best dad" mug.
🏎️ FORMULA 1
Start your engines: the Montreal Grand Prix is set to go down this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. There's action all weekend long but the main event — the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix — will start at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. If you're in Montreal and want to avoid the chaos, we've got you covered for that, too.
🍿 AT THE MOVIES
The Toy Story spinoff Lightyear will have theatres across Canada buzzing in its opening weekend. Lead voice actor Chris Evans had some choice words for those upset over a same-sex kiss featured in the latest Pixar flick.
🍝 FESTIVAL
The Taste of Little Italy returns to Toronto's College Street after a two-year hiatus. The big culinary and culture festival runs Friday through Sunday.
In Case You Missed It
What Hasn't Changed About Canada's Travel Rules
Yes, Canada will soon enact a series of changes to its pandemic-related travel restrictions, including no longer requiring proof of vaccination on federally operated planes and trains. However... there will still be a number of rules that will impact your travel plans if you haven't gotten the jab — especially for unvaccinated travellers re-entering Canada. Helena Hanson has the breakdown on what the changes will mean for you.
Chris Hadfield Can't Wait For New Moon Missions
Canada's favourite retired astronaut is excited about the future of space exploration — especially the expectation that NASA will make one giant leap back toward visiting the moon. Hadfield spoke with our Josh Elliot about the future of the field, including his thoughts on the billionaire space race and why "it has never been more possible" to set up a business in space than ever before.
Even 'Steady Freddy' Has Experienced TO's Road Rage
Since he's often the shortest player on the basketball court, Fred VanVleet knows a thing or two about spacial awareness. In an interview with Patrick John Gilson, the Raptors guard said the stereotype of the polite Canadian is 100% true — "until you actually get in traffic," he joked. "That's when you see the real Canadian."
Toronto & Vancouver Will Host World Cup Matches
Soccer's global governing body FIFA has announced the host cities for 2026's men's World Cup, with the U.S. getting 10 cities, Mexico getting three and Toronto and Vancouver representing Canada. Edmonton was our only city on the final shortlist that didn't get selected. Lisa Belmonte has more details on the big news.
Splash! Waterpark Season Is Here, Ontario
