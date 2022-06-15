Canada Morning Brief: What You Need To Know For June 15
From Canada rolling back its travel restrictions to weird OnlyFans requests.
It's a snapshot of the biggest emerging stories across the country (and the ones you might have missed), plus lots of other food and drink recommendations, travel tips, celebrity interviews and more from Narcity's team of experts.
5 Things You Need To Know Today
The North by Northeast (NXNE) music and arts festival continues in Toronto in venues across the city today — a great excuse to show up bleary-eyed for that 9 a.m. Zoom call.
The Toronto Blue Jays (36-25) take on the AL East-worst Baltimore Orioles (27-36) at home at the Rogers Centre. Right-hander Jose Berrios is expected to take the mound at 7:07 p.m. ET.
The Stanley Cup Final begins tonight, where the Colorado Avalanche will try to stop the powerhouse Tampa Bay Lightning from winning a third straight championship. The puck drops after 8 p.m. ET.
It was on this day in 1215 that King John of England signed the Magna Carta, a charter of rights that is still held up as an important symbol of liberty today despite the fact that neither the king nor his subjects stuck to their commitments.
In Case You Missed It
CANADA EASING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
The federal government announced Tuesday that passengers travelling by plane or train within Canada will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination as of June 20, Helena Hanson writes. That includes outbound travel — think: Canada to the U.S. — but there are a few exclusions to the changes. Read more about the big changes here.
SOME ONTARIO HOME PRICES SET TO FALL
According to a new report from Desjardins, some of the hottest housing markets in Ontario are set to cool off dramatically in the year ahead, Patrick John Gilson reports. Bancroft, a small town about a three-hour drive northeast of Toronto, is expected to see the biggest decline in sticker price — but other places in the province could see significant price drops, too.
POV: YOU'RE AN ONLYFANS CREATOR
Considering whether to try to supplement your income with a little NFSW content on the side? Prepare to receive some strange requests — namely, a lot of feet pics. Carly Lawrence, an OnlyFans star of "Too Hot To Handle" fame, tells our Brooke Houghton what her subscribers ask for most often. P.S. Brooke and Carly also went deep on the question of whether messaging OnlyFans creators counts as cheating in Narcity's new Cheaper Than Therapy series earlier this week.
B.C. ACTOR EYED TRUDEAU KILLING
After pleading guilty to the 2020 slaying of his mother earlier this year, new details have emerged surrounding the intentions of one-time "Riverdale" actor Ryan Grantham. As Morgan Leet writes, after shooting his mother in the back of the head, Grantham reportedly planned to travel to Ottawa to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what else we learned.
8 MUST-TRY HOT SPRINGS ACROSS CANADA
Just because it's not even technically summer yet, doesn't mean the more proactive planners among us can't daydream about our fall and winter travel itineraries. Katherine Caspersz searched coast to coast — and as far north as the Yukon — for Canada's best hot springs. Here's why you don't need to go to Iceland's famous "Blue Lagoon" to live your best geothermal life.
