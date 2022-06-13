8 Hot Springs In Canada That Will Feel Like A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon
Take a soak in one of these dreamy pools. 🤩
There's nothing in the world like Iceland's Blue Lagoon, but these hot springs in Canada might be as close as you can get without actually leaving the country.
Luckily for those that love to soak, Canada has tons of beautiful hot springs and geothermal pools, both natural and man-made, in national parks and dreamy resorts.
A massive lagoon modelled after the Icelandic Blue Lagoon is even set to be built in Quebec and will be the largest of its kind in the world!
GeoLAGON in Quebec will be an open-air lagoon where you can soak under the sky. But, if you can't quite wait until 2023 (when construction is set to begin), there are tons of hot springs across the country that offer a similar vibe and will help you relax and unwind.
Here are eight hot springs in Canada with steamy, turquoise water that will definitely give you all of the Blue Lagoon vibes.
Scandinave Spa
Price: $75+ per person
Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, the Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spa in the Blue Mountains has beautiful outdoor heated pools, where you can soak away your stresses and makes for a perfect getaway any time of year.
Visiting this spa in the winter and bathing in the pools while being surrounded by snow can definitely make you feel like you're in a Scandinavian country rather than Canada.
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs
Price: $19 per person
Address: 10 Takhini Hot Springs Rd., Whitehorse, YT
Why You Need To Go: Formerly the Takhini Hot Springs, the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is a new spa where you can unwind in the wilderness of the Yukon.
Some services are temporarily unavailable as the spa recovers from a small fire, but the eclipse pool and a smaller secret pool are open, with more services to resume in the future.
Kōena spa
Price: $39+ per person
Address: 1172, Aylmer Rd., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Kōena spa in Gatineau is home to several outdoor pools, including three hot baths, and offers a "Nordic experience inspired by the four elements."
The 44,000-square-foot spa is located along the Ottawa River and is like an oasis close to the city.
Miette Hot Springs
Price: $7.75 per adult
Address: Miette Hotsprings, AB
Why You Need To Go: Located In Jasper National Park, the Miette Hot Springs are the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies.
The blue water against the stunning mountainous backdrop is the perfect setting for relaxation, but if you're wanting more than just a soak, you can also hike along the Source of the Springs trail to see breathtaking views.
Banff Upper Hot Springs
Price: $9.25 per adult
Address: 1 Mountain Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can soak in an outdoor pool at the Banff Upper Hot Springs, which sits at the highest elevation of any operating hot spring in the country!
The thermal waters of the hot springs are naturally heated and full of minerals like magnesium and sodium.
Harrison Hot Springs
Price: Varies by room and accommodation type
Address: 100 Esplanade Ave., Harrison Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Harrison Hot Springs Resort has five different hot-spring-fed pools, two indoors and three outdoors.
The outdoor pools are kept around a toasty 35 degrees, perfect for a soothing soak.
Strøm Spa
Price: Varies by service
Address: 515 Champlain Blvd., Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Strøm Spa in Old Quebec has a gorgeous infinity pool along the St. Lawrence River and is also home to what it says is North America's largest flotation bath, an Epsom-salt bath that will make you feel like you're floating in the Dead Sea.
Radium Hot Springs
Price: $8 per adult
Address: 5420 BC-93, Radium Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Kootenay National Park, Radium Hot Springs is one of B.C.'s top natural hot springs, and is definitely a sight to see with its turquoise blue water and location in Sinclair Canyon.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.