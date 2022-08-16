Canada's Nordik Spa Is A Scandinavian Oasis & Is Just Like A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon
Soak away all your worries here. ✨
Why not treat yourself to soothing thermal waters and soak all your troubles away at the largest spa in North America?
Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec, is an oasis with thermal pools that will make you feel like you're relaxing in the hot springs of Iceland.
The spa, which can be found in the Outaouais region on the outskirts of Gatineau Park, has 10 outdoor baths and nine saunas where you can rejuvenate and relax.
Here, you can enjoy the benefits of thermotherapy, a treatment said to be founded in Nordic countries that consists of alternating between hot and cold temperatures.
Thermotherapy is said to help improve overall physical health, encourage better sleep and improve blood circulation, in addition to other benefits.
Nordik Spa-Nature is also home to a saltwater flotation pool that's said to be "better than the Dead Sea." The pool contains 10 tons of Epsom salt in 1,200 cubic feet of water, meaning you can float effortlessly and feel like you're weightless, just like you can in the Dead Sea!
The spa also has an infinity pool where you can soak while enjoying a view of the countryside.
Rates start at $88 for a thermal experience, which includes a towel, bathrobe rental and a locker.
The spa is just over two hours from Montreal, and only 20 minutes from Ottawa.
It's not the only spot in Quebec where you can immerse yourself in an experience like Iceland's hot springs. In June, plans were announced for a huge geothermal lagoon in the province, which will be the largest of its kind in the world and inspired by the famous Blue Lagoon.
You can also visit tons of natural and man-made hot springs across the country, like the Kōena spa in Gatineau, which is home to several outdoor pools (including three hot baths) and offers a "Nordic experience inspired by the four elements."
Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: $88+ per person
Address: 16 chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can soak your worries away at this spa and feel like you're relaxing in the soothing waters of Iceland's Blue Lagoon.