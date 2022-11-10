Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

11 Places To Visit In Quebec For A Taste Of European Charm

A guide to the perfect Quebec road trip.

Staff Writer
A woman stands in a tulip field. A person reading in an old-style library.

@kristeenamichelle | Instagram, @alexendralachance | Instagram

From relaxing at the Nordik Spa to wandering the Quebec German Christmas Market, there are touches of Europe sprinkled throughout the province.

Whether you’re tasting Parisian pastries at La Croissanterie Figaro or hiking the îles de la Madeleine, you can get that foreign flair without spending the pricey airfare.

While Old Quebec City is often recognized for its cobblestone streets and impressive architecture, there are plenty of pockets of European charm reminiscent of the Italian countryside and the south of France.

Here are 11 of the most beautiful places in Quebec that will make you feel like you're in Europe:

Vignoble Domaine des Côtes d'Ardoise

Address: 879 Bruce St., Dunham, QC

Why You Need To Go: As the oldest operating vineyard in Quebec, this spot will make you feel like you're exploring the Tuscan hills of Italy.

Website

Saint Benedict Abbey

Address: 1 Principale Rd., Saint-Benoit-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: This grand abbey looks like it belongs in Europe. Today, several cloistered monks still live here, and you can even buy some delicious apple cider and cheese during your visit.

Website

La Croissanterie Figaro

Address: 5200 Hutchison St., Outremont, QC

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're France once you taste their delicious, buttery croissants.

Website

German Christmas Market

When: November 24 - December 23

Where: Along the Dufferin Terrace near the Château Frontenac, Rue des Carrières, Quebec City

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fly across the Atlantic to experience an authentic German Christmas market.

Website

Laval Tulip Festival

Address: 1270 Rue Principale, Laval; 1201 Ch. du Général Vanier, Boucherville; Vieux-Port, Montreal.

Why You Need To Go: Offered in three Quebec spots, strolling through the giant field of colourful tulips will have you feeling like you're in the Netherlands. The festival happens every year in the spring for visitors to admire and even pick the fragrant flowers.

Website

Le Nordik Spa Nature Chelsea

Address: 16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: Imagine you're in Iceland's Blue Lagoon as you soak in the variety of outdoor pools before warming up in the Finnish sauna.

Website

Havre Aubert Island

Address: Havre Aubert Island, QC

Why You Need To Go: Part of the picturesque Îles de la Madeleine, the beautiful coastline of this island resembles the cliffs you'd find in Ireland.

Website

La Maison Lavande

Address: 902 Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fly all the way to Provence, France, to see (and smell) blooming fields of lavender.

Website

Morrin Centre

Address: 44 Chaussée des Écossais, Quebec City, QC

Why You Need To Go: You'll find a dreamy old-world library inside this gorgeous 200-year-old building.

Website

Square-Victoria-OACI metro station

Address: Square-Victoria-OACI Station, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can find an authentic metro sign from Paris, France, at this station in Montreal. In the heart of downtown, it makes for a perfect photo op.

Website

Crew Collective and Café

Address: 360 Rue St Jacques, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This café has ornate Cathedral-style ceilings complete with crystal chandeliers, similar to those found in the castles of Europe.

Website


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 29, 2019.

