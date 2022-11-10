11 Places To Visit In Quebec For A Taste Of European Charm
A guide to the perfect Quebec road trip.
From relaxing at the Nordik Spa to wandering the Quebec German Christmas Market, there are touches of Europe sprinkled throughout the province.
Whether you’re tasting Parisian pastries at La Croissanterie Figaro or hiking the îles de la Madeleine, you can get that foreign flair without spending the pricey airfare.
While Old Quebec City is often recognized for its cobblestone streets and impressive architecture, there are plenty of pockets of European charm reminiscent of the Italian countryside and the south of France.
Here are 11 of the most beautiful places in Quebec that will make you feel like you're in Europe:
Vignoble Domaine des Côtes d'Ardoise
Address: 879 Bruce St., Dunham, QC
Why You Need To Go: As the oldest operating vineyard in Quebec, this spot will make you feel like you're exploring the Tuscan hills of Italy.
Saint Benedict Abbey
Address: 1 Principale Rd., Saint-Benoit-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: This grand abbey looks like it belongs in Europe. Today, several cloistered monks still live here, and you can even buy some delicious apple cider and cheese during your visit.
La Croissanterie Figaro
Address: 5200 Hutchison St., Outremont, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're France once you taste their delicious, buttery croissants.
German Christmas Market
When: November 24 - December 23
Where: Along the Dufferin Terrace near the Château Frontenac, Rue des Carrières, Quebec City
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fly across the Atlantic to experience an authentic German Christmas market.
Laval Tulip Festival
Address: 1270 Rue Principale, Laval; 1201 Ch. du Général Vanier, Boucherville; Vieux-Port, Montreal.
Why You Need To Go: Offered in three Quebec spots, strolling through the giant field of colourful tulips will have you feeling like you're in the Netherlands. The festival happens every year in the spring for visitors to admire and even pick the fragrant flowers.
Le Nordik Spa Nature Chelsea
Address: 16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Imagine you're in Iceland's Blue Lagoon as you soak in the variety of outdoor pools before warming up in the Finnish sauna.
Havre Aubert Island
Address: Havre Aubert Island, QC
Why You Need To Go: Part of the picturesque Îles de la Madeleine, the beautiful coastline of this island resembles the cliffs you'd find in Ireland.
La Maison Lavande
Address: 902 Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to fly all the way to Provence, France, to see (and smell) blooming fields of lavender.
Morrin Centre
Address: 44 Chaussée des Écossais, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll find a dreamy old-world library inside this gorgeous 200-year-old building.
Square-Victoria-OACI metro station
Address: Square-Victoria-OACI Station, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can find an authentic metro sign from Paris, France, at this station in Montreal. In the heart of downtown, it makes for a perfect photo op.
Crew Collective and Café
Address: 360 Rue St Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This café has ornate Cathedral-style ceilings complete with crystal chandeliers, similar to those found in the castles of Europe.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 29, 2019.