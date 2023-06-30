7 Canadian Spas To Visit If You Want A Boozy Weekend Away With Your Besties
Get ready to get pampered!
Fancy a little R+R? It might be time to gather up your friends and head to a spa.
Thankfully, Canada has no shortage of luxurious spas to choose from. With spas featuring Nordic thermal baths and luxurious retreats in the city, there's something for every kind of getaway, whether you're looking to completely unwind or just have fun with friends.
If you're not sure where to go, we've rounded up a few especially lovely spas located across the country that offer relaxation and pampering, as well as drinks and accommodations, meaning you can turn your day at the spa into a boozy getaway.
All that's left to do is book your weekend away. Round up your crew and get ready to unwind — here are seven Canadian spas to check out for a relaxing getaway this summer.
Millcroft Inn & Spa
Price: $100+ for massage and treatments
Address: 55 John St., Alton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in the hills of Caledon, Ontario, The Millcroft Inn & Spa offers fresh country air and outdoor hot spring pools where you can soak away your worries.
With accommodations on-site, the spa is the perfect place for a getaway. In terms of services, the spa offers several kinds of massage, facials, body wraps and even unique services like reiki and chakra balancing.
While you're there, be sure to also check out their poolside cafe for sandwiches, charcuterie and regional wines.
Accessibility: Some accessible services. Mention needs at time of booking for accommodations.
Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Rates starting at $90 for thermal experience
Address: 16 ch. Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec, is an oasis with thermal pools that will make you feel like you're relaxing in the hot springs of Iceland.
The spa, which can be found in the Outaouais region on the outskirts of Gatineau Park, has 10 outdoor baths and nine saunas in which you can rejuvenate and relax.
It's also home to a saltwater flotation pool that's said to be "better than the Dead Sea."
If you want to stay a bit longer, you can reserve the spa's Nordic lodge or Alpine lodge to spend the night. While you're here, be sure to hit up the spa's on-site restaurants for specialty Nordik cocktails, beer and dishes created with local ingredients.
Fox Harb'r Resort & Spa
Price: $77+ for body treatments
Address: 1337 Fox Harbour Rd., Fox Harbour, NS
Why You Need To Go: At the Fox Harb'r resort, you'll find Nova Scotia's top-rated spa.
The Dol-άs Spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and an array of massage and body treatments so you and your crew can get pampered from head to toe.
After pampering, spend the night at the resort, which is one of the only five-star resorts in the country.
Featuring "world-class golf," and "exquisite dining," and its own vineyard, the resort offers a taste of luxury in the Maritimes. The rooms here come complete with elegant touches, like heated bathroom floors and "the finest bed linens."
Boathouse Spa
Price: $155+ for massages
Address: 1175 Beach Dr., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: About two hours from Vancouver, you'll find the Boathouse Spa in the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.
Here, you can soak in mineral pools that offer panoramic ocean views or unwind with one of several different kinds of massage and body treatments.
Book a room at the hotel to extend your stay and get complimentary access to the oceanfront deck. Be sure to also check out one of the hotel's on-site restaurants for delicious eats and drinks.
Accessibility: Accessible suites offered at the hotel.
Willow Stream Spa
Price: $219+ for body treatments
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: You and your besties can unwind at this spa located in the Canadian Rockies.
The Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel offers stunning views and "treatments designed to prepare you to explore the stunning landscapes of Banff National Park."
Several kinds of massage are available, including stress relief and aromatherapy as well as facials targeting different concerns.
At the hotel, you can grab drinks from one of three bars serving up seductive cocktails, new school drinks and classic pints.
Accessibility: Accessible hotel rooms and route to spa service. Call the hotel for more information.
Thermëa
Price: Rates starting at $79 for thermal experience
Address: 775 Crescent Dr., Winnipeg, MB
Why You Need To Go: Just a few minutes from downtown Winnipeg, Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature features thermotherapy facilities inspired by Scandinavian traditions.
The spa's signature thermal experience involves a cycle of hot, cold and rest that's said to be a 2,000-year-old ritual founded in Nordic countries.
With nearby accommodations, the spa is a great place to get away for a while and enjoy some rejuvenation.
Resto, an on-site lounge, offers gourmet meals using locally sourced ingredients, as well as a selection of wines, cocktails and beer that you can enjoy without even needing to change out of your robe.
Accessibility: Accessible areas of site, including thermal cycle.
Guerlain Spa
Price: $220+ for massages
Address: 1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons Montreal is a must-visit for relaxation.
The spa was featured as an award winner in Forbes Travel Guide 2023 Star Awards, with the outlet noting that the spa's "attention to detail" and "carefully curated selection of treatments using renowned Guerlain beauty products," set it apart.
The services on offer here include a range of massages, facials, and exclusive treatments, some of which include a personal shopping appointment.
The spa also features a luxurious pool and "relaxation experiences," including hydrotherapy.
For the perfect weekend getaway, complement your spa experience with a stay a the luxurious hotel.
Accessibility: Some accessibility features at hotel.
Enjoy!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.