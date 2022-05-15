10 Canadian Spas Were Named Among The Best In The World & They Look Absolutely Dreamy
Relaxation awaits. 😌
The best spas in Canada have been revealed and you'll definitely want to add them to your bucket list of relaxing spots to hit up.
The Forbes Travel Guide, which claims to be the "global authority on luxury hospitality," recently added ten Canadian spas to their list of places that have earned a "Star Rating."
To decide which places make the list, Forbes undergoes rigorous inspections to determine who should be included.
"We visit every hotel, restaurant, and spa that we Star Rate, paying our own way and staying anonymously as a typical guest," they shared.
"No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every Star Rating is earned through our objective, independent process."
Take a look below to find out which locations have earned a spot as one of the best spas in Canada!
CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 1128 West Georgia Street, Fifth Floor, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: With treatments inspired by the West Coast of B.C., you know it's sure to be a treat.
"Whether you opt for one of the signature massages or try something new with the wellness massages, you’ll be more than relaxed during your treatment," says Forbes.
Sense, A Rosewood Spa
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in a boutique hotel, a hot cup of herbal vanilla rooibos tea and a chilled facial towel welcome you into the spa.
They also offer 25-minute "tapas" treatments for guests on the go where you can enjoy things like a scalp massage or ginger scrub.
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
Star Award Ranking: 5-star
Address: 1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: According to the inspector, the spa's signature treatments take inspiration from the hotel's Golden Square Mile location.
"Offerings include the Rose Gold Hydrating Facial, with a rose-scented gold mask that helps strengthen skin and repair micro-damage, and the Golden Glow Body Treatment, an exfoliating golden sugar scrub and hot-stone massage using gold-flecked essential oil."
How indulgent!
The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Whistler
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Because if you can't be bothered to leave your comfy room, you can order a massage right to you!
"The tranquil spa setting is both private and welcoming," notes the inspector if you do decide to make your way to the spa. "Guests are made to feel as though the real world is miles away
The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto
Star Award Ranking: 5-star
Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a little bit of everything, this might be the right spot for you as it has 16 treatment rooms, a hair and a nail bar as well as an indoor pool and whirlpool.
"The spa is often referred to as 'Cloud 9,' serving as a heavenly escape from the hustle and bustle of the city," says Forbes. "Sit back, relax and allow the team to arrange your personalized experience."
The Spa at The St. Regis Toronto
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 325 Bay Street, 31st Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Sip a chilled white at the wine bar during a manicure or try a rare Scotch (from the hotel’s collection) in the VIP lounge in front of a flickering fireplace," advises the inspector.
"It’s a special place for both residents and visitors to unwind, re-energize and soothe those tired muscles."
Don't forget to bring your bathing suit to enjoy the lap pool!
Spa at the Hazelton
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 118 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The Forbes inspector notes that with personalized treatments, you're sure to leave the facility glowing.
"Signature facials are designed to repair skin at the deep cellular level — effective ingredients like glacial spring water and plant extracts aim to do just this."
Spa My Blend by Clarins at The Ritz-Carlton
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 181 Wellington Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Forbes inspector advises you to book the "Cloud 9 massage" for a special treat.
"With aromas such as Niagara lavender, Québec sage, Canadian organic pumpkin, red raspberry and cranberry oils, this massage is a treat for all of your senses."
Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Banff Springs
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: "Tucked inside the castle-like Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Willow Stream Spa boasts everything from an indoor Hungarian mineral pool to use of a full-service gym," notes Forbes.
Make sure you try the Rockies Rehydration to quench your thirsty skin!
Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim
Star Award Ranking: 4-star
Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: While enjoying one of the nicest terraces in the city, you'll also get a chance to indulge in a coed infrared sauna and two whirlpool tubs where you can soak and enjoy the city vistas.
So relaxing!