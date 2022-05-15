NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
spas in canada

10 Canadian Spas Were Named Among The Best In The World & They Look Absolutely Dreamy

Relaxation awaits. 😌

Trending Staff Writer
A person meditating beside a pool. Right: A person in a pool looking out at Vancouver.

A person meditating beside a pool. Right: A person in a pool looking out at Vancouver.

@spamyblendbyclarins | Instagram, @candacejess | Instagram

The best spas in Canada have been revealed and you'll definitely want to add them to your bucket list of relaxing spots to hit up.

The Forbes Travel Guide, which claims to be the "global authority on luxury hospitality," recently added ten Canadian spas to their list of places that have earned a "Star Rating."

To decide which places make the list, Forbes undergoes rigorous inspections to determine who should be included.

"We visit every hotel, restaurant, and spa that we Star Rate, paying our own way and staying anonymously as a typical guest," they shared.

"No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every Star Rating is earned through our objective, independent process."

Take a look below to find out which locations have earned a spot as one of the best spas in Canada!

CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 1128 West Georgia Street, Fifth Floor, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: With treatments inspired by the West Coast of B.C., you know it's sure to be a treat.

"Whether you opt for one of the signature massages or try something new with the wellness massages, you’ll be more than relaxed during your treatment," says Forbes.

Website

Sense, A Rosewood Spa

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Nestled in a boutique hotel, a hot cup of herbal vanilla rooibos tea and a chilled facial towel welcome you into the spa.

They also offer 25-minute "tapas" treatments for guests on the go where you can enjoy things like a scalp massage or ginger scrub.

Website

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Star Award Ranking: 5-star

Address: 1440 Rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: According to the inspector, the spa's signature treatments take inspiration from the hotel's Golden Square Mile location.

"Offerings include the Rose Gold Hydrating Facial, with a rose-scented gold mask that helps strengthen skin and repair micro-damage, and the Golden Glow Body Treatment, an exfoliating golden sugar scrub and hot-stone massage using gold-flecked essential oil."

How indulgent!

Website

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Whistler

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Because if you can't be bothered to leave your comfy room, you can order a massage right to you!

"The tranquil spa setting is both private and welcoming," notes the inspector if you do decide to make your way to the spa. "Guests are made to feel as though the real world is miles away

Website

The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto

Star Award Ranking: 5-star

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a little bit of everything, this might be the right spot for you as it has 16 treatment rooms, a hair and a nail bar as well as an indoor pool and whirlpool.

"The spa is often referred to as 'Cloud 9,' serving as a heavenly escape from the hustle and bustle of the city," says Forbes. "Sit back, relax and allow the team to arrange your personalized experience."

Website

The Spa at The St. Regis Toronto

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 325 Bay Street, 31st Floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: "Sip a chilled white at the wine bar during a manicure or try a rare Scotch (from the hotel’s collection) in the VIP lounge in front of a flickering fireplace," advises the inspector.

"It’s a special place for both residents and visitors to unwind, re-energize and soothe those tired muscles."

Don't forget to bring your bathing suit to enjoy the lap pool!

Website

Spa at the Hazelton

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 118 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: The Forbes inspector notes that with personalized treatments, you're sure to leave the facility glowing.

"Signature facials are designed to repair skin at the deep cellular level — effective ingredients like glacial spring water and plant extracts aim to do just this."

Website

Spa My Blend by Clarins at The Ritz-Carlton

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 181 Wellington Street West, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Forbes inspector advises you to book the "Cloud 9 massage" for a special treat.

"With aromas such as Niagara lavender, Québec sage, Canadian organic pumpkin, red raspberry and cranberry oils, this massage is a treat for all of your senses."

Website

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Banff Springs

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 405 Spray Avenue, Banff, AB

Why You Need To Go: "Tucked inside the castle-like Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Willow Stream Spa boasts everything from an indoor Hungarian mineral pool to use of a full-service gym," notes Forbes.

Make sure you try the Rockies Rehydration to quench your thirsty skin!

Website

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim

Star Award Ranking: 4-star

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: While enjoying one of the nicest terraces in the city, you'll also get a chance to indulge in a coed infrared sauna and two whirlpool tubs where you can soak and enjoy the city vistas.

So relaxing!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...