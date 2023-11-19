9 Magical Canadian Spas To Visit This Winter For A Cozy Getaway Surrounded By Snow
You can relax in a winter wonderland. ❄️🧖♀️
In need of some rest and relaxation? Some of the best spas in Canada allow you to unwind in the heart of nature, surrounded by gorgeous views, towering trees and picturesque mountains.
These Canadian spas are even better for visits in winter, when you can warm up in an outdoor hot pool surrounded by a winter wonderland.
Whether you want to feel transported to Iceland at a Nordic spa or escape to an all-inclusive resort spa for a weekend, here are nine spas across the country you'll want to check out.
Scandinave Spa Whistler
Price: $145+ per person
Address: 8010 Mons Rd., Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Encircled by old-growth rainforest and rugged mountain views, this destination spa in B.C. lets you embrace the complete silence of a digital detox in a winter wonderland.
Scandinave Spa Whistler offers a blend of peace, tranquillity, and awe-inspiring beauty. The spa promotes a "journey towards relaxation" through its thermal ritual of heat, followed by cold and a moment of rest, which it says helps to stimulate the immune system, improve blood flow, and release tension, among other benefits.
You can also add on a relaxing 60 or 120-minute massage to complete your visit.
Ste-Anne's Spa
Price: $390 per person for day visits
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious spa has been called one of the best spa resort destinations in Ontario and offers all-inclusive day visits and longer stays.
Lovely to visit during any time of year, winter is an especially charming season to spend a day relaxing here. You can soak in the outdoor heated pool and admire the wintry landscape, or enjoy the sounds of nature on a guided hiking or snowshoe outing.
You can treat yourself to a little luxury by booking a day spa experience, which comes with inclusions like a three-course lunch, afternoon tea and a $150 spa and wellness allowance.
If you'd prefer to stay longer, overnight stays come with the additions of a four-course dinner, à la carte hot breakfast and a CAA 4-Diamond accommodation (which, in other words, is pretty swanky).
Fairmont Spa Banff Springs
Price: Services starting at $89 per person
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Formerly known as the Willow Stream Spa, the Fairmont Spa Banff Springs is an award-winning day spa at the iconic hotel in the Canadian Rockies.
The spa is home to 27 treatment rooms and heated outdoor pools and offers massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and couples' treatments.
Here, you can watch the sunset behind the snow-capped Rockies from the outdoor whirlpool, lounge in a plush robe on the sunny spa terrace and detox in the steam room or eucalyptus-scented sauna.
Nordik Spa-Nature Chelsea
Price: Rates starting at $90 for thermal experience
Address: 16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nordik Spa-Nature in Chelsea, Quebec, is an oasis with thermal pools that will make you feel like you're relaxing in the hot springs of Iceland.
The spa, which can be found in the Outaouais region on the outskirts of Gatineau Park, has 10 outdoor baths and nine saunas in which you can rejuvenate and relax.
It's also home to a saltwater flotation pool that's said to be "better than the Dead Sea."
If you want to stay a bit longer, you can reserve the spa's Nordic Lodge or Alpine Lodge to spend the night. While you're here, be sure to hit up the spa's on-site restaurants for specialty Nordik cocktails, beer and dishes created with local ingredients.
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $85+ per person
Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, the Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spa in the Blue Mountains has beautiful outdoor heated pools where you can soak away your stress.
The spa is a perfect getaway any time of year, but there's something magical about a visit in winter, when you can soak in the hot springs surrounded by a blanket of snow.
Its location means a visit in winter allows you to take in the skiing and snowboarding opportunities at Blue Mountain.
Halycon Hot Springs
Price: $85+ for spa services
Address: 5655 Hwy. 23, Naksup, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Halcyon Hot Springs resort offers all-season accommodation, fine dining restaurant, a local artisan retail shop, and a full-service spa.
Surrounded by spectacular alpine peaks and crystal blue lakes, a visit here during any season is sure to be beautiful, but winter offers a special coziness when everything is covered in snow.
The centerpiece of the resort is its hot springs. You'll find a warm pool of around 37 C, a relaxing hot pool of around 40 C and a cold plunge pool of around 14 C, as well as a mineral swimming pool and kids splash park for visits during the warmer months.
At the spa, you'll find rejuvenating body treatments and a variety of massage services.
Kananaskis Nordic Spa
Price: Rates starting at $119+ per person for hydrotherapy
Address: 1 Centennial Dr., Kananaskis Village, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This spa is a slice of Nordic relaxation culture set in the Rocky Mountains. The spa, which is actually Alberta's first Nordic spa, provides "a Canadian perspective on the Nordic way-to-wellness," with a design that was inspired by the elements of the region.
The spa is designed to encourage an "effortless connection to nature." Adopting the classic Nordic wellness ritual of hot, cold, rest and repeat, the spa is home to five outdoor pools (including hot pools and a cold plunge pool) and six saunas and steam cabins where you can take advantage of hydrotherapy.
There's also an exfoliation cabin where you can get an exfoliating body scrub and eight massage treatment rooms where you can unwind.
With a blanket of snow on the ground and white-tipped mountains in the background, you'll feel like you're relaxing in a snowglobe here.
Accessibility: Accessible-friendly locker rooms, showers, and massage treatment rooms; some facilities accessed by stairs only.
Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Rates starting at $79 for thermal experience
Address: 775 Crescent Dr., Winnipeg, MB
Why You Need To Go: Just a few minutes from downtown Winnipeg, Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature is a luxurious spa that becomes even more picturesque in winter.
The spa features thermotherapy facilities inspired by Scandinavian traditions, with a signature thermal experience that involves a classic cycle of hot, cold and rest.
With nearby accommodations, the spa is a great place to get away for a while and enjoy some rejuvenation.
Resto, an on-site lounge, offers gourmet meals using locally sourced ingredients, as well as a selection of wines, cocktails and beer that you can enjoy without even needing to change out of your robe.
Accessibility: Accessible areas of site, including thermal cycle.
Strøm Spa
Price: Rates starting at $59 for thermal experience
Address: 515 Champlain Blvd., Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Quebec City's Strøm Spa is a stunning destination to visit in winter, combining the relaxation of the thermal bath with a stunning view of a natural body of water.
Here, you'll be surrounded by the magnificence and tranquility of the St. Lawrence River.
You can partake in a thermotherapy experience of alternating between hot and cold temperatures followed by a period of deep relaxation for as little as $59.
There are also traditional and specialized types of massage therapy on offer, as well as a host of body and facial treatments.
Accessibility: Access for people with reduced mobility may vary. Guests are advised to contact Strøm Spa's customer service for details.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.