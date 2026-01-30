BC's weather forecast for February 2026 is out and revealed when to expect snow
Here's when to bring out the shovel!
A new weather forecast has dropped, breaking down when British Columbians can expect to face cold and snowy weather in February – down to the week. The month ahead is looking like a mixed bag of wintry weather, but there is some hope on the horizon.
The Old Farmer's Almanac’s Canadian edition released monthly forecasts for each province, outlining expected conditions week by week. For Southern B.C., February 2026 is shaping up to bring cold temperatures, snow, and rain — in classic West Coast fashion.
Overall, temperatures for the month are forecast to sit 1 C above average, with above-average precipitation across the province. In northern B.C., precipitation is expected to be about 10 mm above average, while southern areas could see roughly 50 mm more than usual.
Here's how the month ahead is expected to unfold, according to the forecast.
From February 1 to 4, the month kicks off with sunny skies but "quite cold" temperatures.
Between February 5 and 15, the forecast calls for "periods of rain and snow" in the north, with "rainy periods" in the south, alongside relatively mild temperatures.
Rounding out the month, from February 16 to 28, B.C. is predicted to have flurries in the north — while the south should get chilly weather with rain and snow showers.
While it looks like British Columbians will need to stay bundled up for the next few weeks, the forecast also predicts a warmer-than-average March. Temperatures are expected to be 4 C above average!
