BC's 2026 spring weather forecast is out now and it's probably not what you're hoping for
Here's what to expect from the season ahead!
While it feels like winter is never-ending, spring will come — but it may not be as enjoyable as you're hoping. The spring 2026 weather forecast has dropped, and it's set to be a messier mix than usual for some areas.
Southern British Columbians should be accustomed to spring showers, but the 2026 season might push things to the next level. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac's Canada spring forecast for 2026, the southern region of the province is going to be drenched.
"Precipitation will be well above normal for the region with ongoing rainy periods," the forecast predicts. That's not all, though, unfortunately.
Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected in April. All hope isn't lost, though — things may look up in May, with "slightly above-normal temperatures" in the forecast for the month.
It seems like Western Canada as a whole is set to have a less-than-ideal season, with above normal precipitation set for the Prairies and "cooler than normal" temperatures in April and May. The forecast also said that people in the Prairies should expect "a little snow in early April, as well as periodic rainstorms in May."
Looking at the 2026 spring weather map of Canada as a whole, much of the country should brace for cool temperatures ahead.
Don't get rid of those winter layers just yet!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.