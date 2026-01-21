Canada's spring forecast is out and says the weather will still be snowy in these places

Most of the country will get cooler-than-normal temperatures this spring. 👀

street in toronto during a light snowfall. right: people on paths with cherry blossoms beside water in vancouver

Snow in Toronto. Right: Cherry blossoms in Vancouver.

Alexa Portoraro | Unsplash, Amy Tran | Unsplash
The spring forecast for this year has been released, and it gave a first look at the season.

Canada's weather is expected to feature cooler-than-normal temperatures, snow, thunderstorms and more.

The Old Farmer's Almanac just put out Canada's spring forecast for 2026, which revealed what the season will be like across the country.

It said that spring will feature cooler-than-normal temperatures in most of the country.

Also, many areas in Canada will be wetter than usual during the season, and snow is still expected in some places!

So, let's break down the Old Farmer's Almanac spring forecast for every province and territory.

B.C.'s weather is forecast to be cool and wet in the northeast but warm and wet in the rest of the province during spring.

In southern B.C. specifically, there will be slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures in April and slightly above normal temperatures in May.

Precipitation will be "well above normal" for that part of the province, with continuous rainy periods.

During the spring season in the Prairies, it will be warm and wet in the west, and cool and dry in the east.

April and May will be cooler than normal in Saskatchewan but seasonal or warmer than normal in other parts of the Prairies.

Eastern parts of the Prairies are forecast to get above-normal precipitation, and western parts of the region are forecast to get "greater-than-normal" precipitation.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said to expect "a little snow" in early April and then rainstorms in May.

Ontario's weather will be cool and wet in the north but cool and dry in the south this spring.

In southern Ontario, the season will feature cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Above-normal precipitation is forecast for areas in the region that are further north, while below-normal precipitation is forecast in places that are further south.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said southern Ontario will get rain and snow in April, and then scattered thunderstorms in May.

All of Quebec will be cool and wet during the spring season this year.

But focusing on southern Quebec, the Old Farmer's Almanac said snow and rain are in the forecast for April.

Then, May is forecast to have periods of scattered thunderstorms in that part of the province.

During the spring season in Atlantic Canada, it's going to be cool and wet in the west, and warm and dry in the east.

Also, rainy and snowy periods are forecast in April, and scattered rain showers are forecast in May.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said spring will be warm and wet in Yukon, cool and wet in the Northwest Territories, and cool and dry in most of Nunavut.

